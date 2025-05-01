Legal League Perspectives: Reneau J. Longoria 

Reneau J. Longoria Esq., Managing Member of Doonan Graves & Longoria LLC, is a thoughtful, decisive, and creative leader in the default servicing industry. Born and raised in Montana, Longoria began her practice in criminal law in state and federal courts from Washington State, to Texas, and New York, and has developed her default business practicing bankruptcy, default and appellate litigation in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire for 27 years. Longoria is a proud member of The Little Shell Tribe of Montana. In 2019, the Little Shell Tribe became federally recognized after more than 100 years of battling for federal recognition.

In addition to her practice, Longoria is active in Legal League, a professional association of financial services law firms positioned to drive progress in the mortgage servicing industry. She is a member of the Legal League’s Education Committee, a group tasked with providing education opportunities to members of Legal League and their clients—through the development of certifications, classes, and other educational offerings. As laws change and regulations evolve, Legal League’s Education Committee keeps apprised of relevant issues, and when there are any opportunities for further continuing legal education credits, the Education Committee helps with the development and curation of those as well.

Longoria took part in the Legal League Spring 2025 Servicer Summit at the Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas, an event featuring the nation’s elite financial services law firms, discussing default policies, procedures, and emerging issues with leading mortgage servicing executives.

“Education is the reason I joined Legal League … I think its the thing that distinguishes Legal League from many of the other default organizations,” said Longoria. “Sometimes we go into servicer shops and we have one-on-ones with various departments. Other times we have short lunch and learn presentations, and we are also responsible for the content of the panels and discussions as you come here today [to Legal League’s Spring 2025 Servicer Summit].

Along with a panel including Melissa Black, First VP, Default Services with PennyMac Loan Services LLC; Abbey Dreher, Shareholder and Executive Director of Client Experience with Bonial & Associates PC; and Candace Russell, VP with Carrington Mortgage Services, Longoria presented the session, “Navigating the Evolving Servicing Landscape.”

The panel tackled the latest trends and critical topics impacting today’s mortgage servicing landscape, including delinquencies, loss mitigation strategies, and the best practices to employ for effective communication between firms, servicers, and investors.

“In preparation of the panel, one of the things I enjoyed was the brainstorming,” said Longoria. “We are looking onto a crystal ball and trying to predict where we are going. This panel focused on solutions, and not every solution works in every state.”

MortgagePoint sat down with Longoria during the Spring Servicer Summit to discuss the importance of Legal League and the education the trade group provides, as well as her personal takeaways from the Legal League Spring 2025 Servicer Summit. You can view the full interview with Longoria below.