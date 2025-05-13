Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Inside Servbank: A Higher Standard in Subservicing and Banking

Picture of MortgagePoint
MortgagePoint

As the nation’s premier bank subservicer, Servbank redefines what it means to serve to a higher standard—built on transparency, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to customer experience. Watch the video to see how their customer-first approach, white-glove service, and cutting-edge technology set them apart.

About Servbank

Founded in 1994, Servbank is the nation’s premier bank subservicer and trusted partner, offering the surety and stability that comes with being a depository institution. As one of the nation’s top 10 subservicers, we put the “service” back into subservicing by offering the winning combination of People + Technology. Our caring people are dedicated professionals with deep industry experience who are committed to providing a superior customer experience and personalized client support. Our innovative technology gives you fully transparent, 100% accessible, on-demand view of your portfolio. Servbank is a full-service subservicer, with a diverse portfolio and quality products and services. Create excellence with us and drive your business forward. Click here to learn more about Servbank.

-SPONSORED CONTENT-

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of MortgagePoint

MortgagePoint

Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2025 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe