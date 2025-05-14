Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Multigenerational Homebuying on the Rise

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

As more Americans balance caregiving and financial pressures, a growing share of homebuyers are planning to live under one roof with extended family. A new survey by Veterans United Home Loans found that 28% of prospective buyers plan to purchase a multigenerational home—a notable rise reflecting both practical needs and shifting cultural norms. 

The most common reason stated? Providing care for aging parents. Nearly one-third of respondents (29%) cited this as the top motivation. Others pointed to shared expenses (21%) or financial contributions from grandparents (27%) as key drivers. 

“Multigenerational homes are more than a trend: They are a meaningful solution for families looking to care for one another while making the most of their homebuying power,” said Chris Birk, VP of Mortgage Insight at Veterans United. 

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), 17% of recent homebuyers in 2024 purchased multigenerational homes. Among them, 36% cited cost savings as the top reason, followed by caring for aging relatives (25%) and housing adult children returning home (21%). 

Generational differences shape these decisions. Gen X leads the way, with 36% saying they plan to buy a home for multigenerational living, compared to 28% of millennials. Gen X and baby boomers are more likely to have adult children living with them, while Millennials and Gen Z are more likely to live with parents. 

For Gen Z, financial support is a key motivator — 44% said that’s why they expect to live with family. Younger buyers are also more likely to have family living with them part-time (29% of Gen Z and 31% of Millennials). 

About 30% of all respondents said they’ve always lived with family in some form, while one-third said multigenerational housing will help provide childcare. Cultural traditions are also a factor: 26% of Asian and Pacific Islander, 22% of Hispanic and Latino, and 22% of Black and African American buyers purchased multigenerational homes in 2024, according to NAR. 

In a time of rising costs and family interdependence, multigenerational living is becoming a lasting solution for millions of American households. 

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now

Where Mortgage Professionals Thrive

Quick Links

Categories

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Icon-facebook Linkedin X-twitter

Copyright © 2025 The MortgagePoint.

Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe