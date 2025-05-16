Fed to Adopt New Framework to Setting Monetary Policy

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve Board hosted the Second Thomas Laubach Research Conference, a key component of the Federal Reserve’s review of its monetary policy strategy, tools, and communication.

Opening Remarks were presented by Jerome H. Powell, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, who discussed how the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin to analyze its framework, and the methods it uses to set interest rate policy and communicate it to the public, marking the first time the Fed will do so since 2020.

“We will reconsider aspects of our strategic framework in light of the experience of the last five years,” said Powell in his opening remarks. “We will also consider possible enhancements to the Committee’s [FOMC] policy communication tools regarding forecast uncertainty.”

The Fed will closely examine the lessons of the 2021 inflation surge and path that global interests took after this surge in crafting its new framework.

“We provide our monetary policy framework in a document entitled the Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy, which we refer to as the consensus statement, the language in the opening paragraph, which has never changed, articulates our commitment to fulfilling our Congressional mandate and explains clearly what we’re doing and why that clarity reduces uncertainty, improves the effectiveness of our policy and enhances transparency and accountability,” explained Powell.

The Fed’s current monetary policy framework was crafted in an environment of low inflation and interest rates bordering the zero percent range. Under these conditions, the Fed keyed in more on the risk of being unable to stimulate the job market than on how to respond to inflationary concerns.