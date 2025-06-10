Andrew Hughes Confirmed as HUD Deputy Secretary 

Andrew Hughes has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate by a vote of 51-44 as the next Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). The role of HUD Deputy Secretary acts in the capacity of Chief Operating Officer within HUD.

Hughes previously served as HUD Chief of Staff under Ben Carson, HUD’s 17th Secretary, and most recently, as Chief of Staff under current HUD Secretary Scott Turner. President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Andrew Hughes on March 11, 2025.

“Serving at HUD is more than a job-it’s a calling,” said Deputy Secretary Hughes. “I’m humbled to help lead an agency that expands opportunity for all communities-rural, tribal, and urban. Together, under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Turner, we’re focused on ensuring more Americans can achieve not just housing, but the stability, self-sufficiency, and upward mobility that define the American Dream.”

HUD Secretary Turner took to social media to welcome Hughes to his new role: “Andrew Hughes is a servant leader and is the right person, at the right time for this assignment to carry out HUD’s mission. We share a clear vision for HUD’s future, and it is truly a blessing to have him as Deputy Secretary. He will serve the American people well.”

Sen. Tim Scott, Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, took to social media platform X to welcome Hughes to his new role: “Congratulations Andrew Hughes, our new Deputy Secretary of @HUDGov. Working with @SecretaryTurner, I’m confident he will advance President Trump’s agenda–reforming failed federal housing policies, increasing accountability, and making housing more affordable for all Americans.”

Hughes served the Department under the leadership of Ben Carson from 2017-2021, as HUD Chief of Staff. He began as HUD’s Department Liaison to the first Trump administration in January 2017. Prior to that, Hughes worked on Carson’s presidential effort, and served in a similar capacity for three months with Trump’s first presidential campaign.

Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) President and CEO Bob Broeksmit, CMB, issued the following upon news of Hughes’ confirmation: “MBA congratulates Andrew Hughes on his confirmation to serve as HUD Deputy Secretary. We look forward to continuing our important work with him, Secretary Turner, and HUD staff on policies and initiatives that lower single-family and multifamily financing costs and increase homeownership and rental housing opportunities for all Americans.”