Buyers Backing Out: July Home Deal Cancellations Reach Eight-Year High 

New findings from Redfin reveal that nearly 58,000 U.S. home-purchase agreements were canceled in July, amounting to 15.3% of the homes that went under contract last month. That number is up from 14.5% a year earlier, and marks the highest July rate in records dating back to 2017.

The study found that home purchases are falling through more than usual due to high prices, high mortgage rates, and economic uncertainty … all factors making buyers hesitant to seal the deal. Buyers also have more homes to choose from than in the past, which means they hold the negotiating power in many markets, and are often not in a rush. They may back out during the inspection period if a better home comes up for sale or they discover an issue they may not want to fix.

Cleveland Redfin Premier Real Estate Agent Bonnie Phillips said the most common reasons buyers back out of deals are cold feet, high standards, and issues with inspections, and she noted that cancellations are particularly common among buyers who use FHA and VA loans. But some would-be buyers have cited other reasons for backing out.

“I recently had an older first-time buyer get cold feet the week before the deal was supposed to close,” Phillips said. “It was a beautiful house, we got it for the price she wanted and there were no issues in the inspection, but her neighbors convinced her that owning is too much of a hassle and she should rent instead.”