Fed Chair Hints at Rate Reduction

At an economic symposium sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City titled, “Labor Markets in Transition: Demographics, Productivity, and Macroeconomic Policy,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that an unsteady labor market could benefit from lower rates.

In July, the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) held the federal funds rate steady at 4.25%-4.50% for its fifth consecutive meeting. The Fed’s decision came amid increased pressure from President Trump and members of his administration to drop rates, after accusations of overspending on renovations to the Federal Reserve headquarters in D.C.

The next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting where the Board of Governors can vote on a rate change is scheduled for September 16-September 17.

“Putting the pieces together, what are the implications for monetary policy? In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside—a challenging situation,” said Powell during an address at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming symposium. “When our goals are in tension like this, our framework calls for us to balance both sides of our dual mandate. Our policy rate is now 100 basis points closer to neutral than it was a year ago, and the stability of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures allows us to proceed carefully as we consider changes to our policy stance. Nonetheless, with policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

The FOMC, which makes the actual monetary policy decisions, is comprised of all seven governors and five of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Bank Presidents. While the chair has one vote like the other governors, the structure is designed to prevent one individual, including the president, from dictating decisions and policies. Trump appointed Powell as head of the Federal Reserve during his first term in 2018, with his term ending in May 2026.

The Federal Reserve System performs five general functions to promote the effective operation of the U.S. economy:

To promote maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates in the U.S. economy;

Promotes the stability of the financial system and seeks to minimize and contain systemic risks through active monitoring and engagement in the U.S. and abroad;

Promotes the safety and soundness of individual financial institutions and monitors their impact on the financial system as a whole;

Fosters payment and settlement system safety and efficiency through services to the banking industry and the U.S. government that facilitate U.S.-dollar transactions and payments; and

Promotes consumer protection and community development through consumer-focused supervision and examination, research and analysis of emerging consumer issues and trends, community economic development activities, and the administration of consumer laws and regulations.

“Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech signaled the Federal Reserve is preparing to pivot, both in the near term with interest rates and in the longer run with its policy framework. In the short run, Powell acknowledged that the ‘balance of risks appears to be shifting,'” said Realtor.com Senior Economist Jake Krimmell. “Inflation remains above target, with core PCE at 2.9% as the effects of tariffs ‘accumulate,’ while the labor market is softening as job growth slows, labor force participation dips, and unemployment edges up to 4.2%. That two-sided risk, upside pressure on prices versus downside risks to employment, has markets already pricing in a September rate cut. Beyond September though, Powell was clear that ‘monetary policy is not on a preset course’ because the FOMC makes decisions based solely on [its] assessment of the data.'”

First American Senior Economist Sam Williamson said: “The Fed now appears focused on recalibrating policy toward a more neutral stance, with any future cuts likely to be gradual and data-dependent. For the housing sector, even modest rate relief could improve affordability, revive buyer interest, and offer a much-needed boost to builders and lenders heading into the fall.”