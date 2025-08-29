Gearing Up for September’s Five Star Conference in Dallas 

The next installment of the Five Star Institute Webinar Series is set for Thursday, September 4 at Noon Central when a panel of experts prepare you for the industry’s premier trade show of the year, the 2025 Five Star Conference & Expo in Dallas.

During “Your Five Star Conference Playbook: Preparing for Your Five Star Conference Experience,” you will be equipped with the tools to get a real return-on investment (ROI) from your trip to the Five Star Conference. A panel of Five Star Institute ambassadors will detail how to unlock the full value of the event, and share why they return year after year, along with proven strategies to turn every corner of the conference into opportunity.

Five Star’s ambassadors come from every sector of the industry, and will provide a well-rounded view of how to succeed. Plus, you’ll get a first look at what is new this year, so you can arrive prepared, confident, and connected.

The Five Star Institute webinar series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry. Five Star’s webinars serve as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics, led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

Moderated by Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Five Star Global, panelists for the webinar will include Stephen Hladik, Partner with Hladik, Onorato & Federman LLP; Carrie Tackett, Business Development with Safeguard Properties; Toniqua Green, VP Corporate Social Responsibility with Mr. Cooper; Raquel Pasala, VP National Sales Executive with ServiceLink; Keith Stone, Realtor with Keller Williams Best Southwest; and Patrick O’Brien, COO with Stern & Eisenberg.

Gallutia, Executive Director of Memberships for the Five Star Institute, has decades of experience in education, marketing, and client services. This role allows her to use all of her expertise to take great care of members by providing new educational content and continuous value to the membership, and she loves every moment of it.

Formerly a Deputy Attorney General in charge of the Harrisburg office of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Consumer Protection, Hladik brings a broad range of experience to his mortgage foreclosure, bankruptcy, tax sale, and UDAP legal practice. A graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, Hladik obtained his law degree from Widener University, with honors, where he served as Internal Managing Editor of the Law Review. Hladik gained significant expertise in lending law enforcement while serving in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, handling UDAP, FDCPA, RESPA, and TILA cases.

Tackett works in Business Development with Safeguard Properties. She serves as a member of the Veteran’s Financial Service Advisory Council (VFSAC). Through the VFSAC’s strategic partnership with Operation Homefront, the needs of veterans in relation to housing and critical services are addressed. She was also integral in cultivating a relationship between Safeguard Properties and the Military Warrior Support Foundation, where the Safeguard vendor network is used to renovate homes to be gifted to wounded veterans and their families. Carrie has been a member of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) since 2019, working to promote diversity within the mortgage industry.

Green serves as VP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Mr. Cooper Group, overseeing Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Community Outreach & Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters. As the leader of Corporate Social Responsibility, she has oversight of community partnerships, outreach efforts, and government sponsored initiatives. Toniqua has been with Mr. Cooper for 16 years. She began her career in the call center, and has worked in collections, loss mitigation, foreclosure, and compliance before pivoting to Corporate Social Responsibility, where she uncovered her passion. In her current role she is able to assist borrowers experiencing a financial hardship “to keep the dream of homeownership alive”, by partnering with Government and Community Partners on Mortgage Assistance Programs.

Pasala is SVP of Strategy & Business Relations at ServiceLink, and a proud first-generation Hispanic American. She is a member of Five Star’s American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC), and has built an impressive and diverse career spanning real estate sales, marketing, and operations across loan servicing, real estate, law, insurance, and correspondent lending sectors. She previously managed her own real estate firm and has also held significant executive leadership roles within the mortgage industry, including serving as Senior VP of Operations. She served as Senior Default Manager at Ameriquest Mortgage, where she developed and led the loss mitigation, bankruptcy, and property preservation divisions.

Stone is a Dallas-based Realtor and Investor with the Keith Stone Real Estate Group. He is a multi-million-dollar-producing real estate professional who has spent 17 years in the construction management industry, and now pursues his passion for real estate full time. He completed his first real estate transaction as an investor more than 20 years ago, and the sense of joy and accomplishment has never left. Stone looks forward to every opportunity to utilize the culmination of his management skills, construction management knowledge, and personal experience as an investor to bring deals to a close and assist clients and customers.

O’Brien is COO at Stern & Eisenberg, a prominent firm based in Pennsylvania, operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. With more than 27 years of experience in the default servicing industry, O’Brien has earned a reputation as a knowledgeable and reliable professional. His expertise spans both the servicer and default firm sides of the industry, having held executive-level positions on both sides. Known for his exceptional work ethic and strong industry connections, Pat is a true veteran of the field.

