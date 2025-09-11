Rising Home Equity Is Driving Up Entry Barriers 

Although many long-time homeowners have significant wealth gains, selling successfully now necessitates more planning and strategy than in previous years due to the changing market. Starting the process early, before the busiest spring season, can mean the difference between a successful sale and lost possibilities, per a recent Realtor.com report.

One in four homeowners have been in their houses for more than 25 years, and almost half (45.2%) have been there for more than 15 years. About 70% of homes with people over 65 moved in before 2009, and almost half did so before 2000.

According to the National Association of Realtors, home prices in the United States have tripled during that time, rising from $145,000 in June 2000 to $435,300 in June 2025. That represents hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential equity for many owners. At the same time, the current market’s affordability and competition are being reshaped by an anticipated 4 million homes being needed countrywide.

“Today’s housing market is very different from the one many long-time owners last sold in,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com.” Even though homes are taking longer to sell and buyers have more options than a few years ago, sellers who plan ahead and price strategically can still come away with meaningful financial gains. Starting early gives homeowners the best chance to find the right agent, prepare their home, and position it well for the spring selling season.”

Additional Findings — National

Equity Gains Are Substantial: A typical homeowner who bought in 2005 has seen their home value rise by about 90%, boosting equity by more than $200,000. Owners who purchased in the 1990s may have gained even more.

A typical homeowner who bought in 2005 has seen their home value rise by about 90%, boosting equity by more than $200,000. Owners who purchased in the 1990s may have gained even more. Survey Signals Need to Prepare Early: Homeowners surveyed expect it will take an average of 10 months from decision to list through closing in 2025. Baby Boomers are more optimistic at 6 months , but either way, those targeting spring 2026 should begin preparations now. Survey results also show the value of working with an agent : 36.1% of sellers reported better access to market data, and 37.1% said their agent helped set realistic pricing and timelines, leading to a smoother experience.

The affordability issue is still impacted by the chronic housing shortage. There is an anticipated shortage of 4 million homes as a result of builders’ recovery lagging behind household formation during the housing collapse of 2006–2009. Higher mortgage rates in recent years have discouraged purchasers and halted activity, while demand from the pandemic era collided with limited availability, driving prices skyrocketing.

More properties are on the market as a result, but many buyers are kept off the market by affordability issues, which makes the market more competitive for sellers. Even so, sellers are still in a better position than they were in the late 1990s, and long-time owners are still reaping the benefits of decades of appreciation, with 4.1 months of supply in June 2025.

“Unlike in recent years, when sellers could list quickly and attract multiple offers, today’s environment rewards preparation,” said Hale. “By starting early — interviewing multiple agents, addressing needed repairs, and setting a clear timeline — homeowners can better take advantage of spring demand while navigating a market that is increasingly buyer-sensitive.”

