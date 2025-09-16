Five Star to Honor Those Forging Impactful Partnerships

This article originally appeared in the September 2025 edition of MortgagePoint magazine, online now.

The annual Five Star Conference and Expo in Dallas is just weeks away, and MortgagePoint continues its tradition of recognizing and honoring the extraordinary accomplishments of the industry’s women executives.

Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of 25 finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members. Our final recipients in each of those five categories will be honored at the Women in Housing Leadership Awards, happening on Wednesday, October 1 at the Five Star Conference.

Today, we spotlight the five finalists for the Industry Partner Impact Award, celebrating the female leaders working in affiliated services or partner organizations—such as technology providers, legal firms, and vendors—who have made a significant impact on the mortgage and housing sectors. Nominees in this category drive meaningful partnerships and innovations that enhance the industry’s capabilities and effectiveness.

Micole Booker

VP, Mortgage Default Operations, VRM Mortgage Services

Why she was nominated:

“Micole Booker is a dynamic leader in mortgage default servicing, with over a decade of experience spanning property preservation, eviction, compliance, and investor claims. As VP of Mortgage Default Operations at VRM Mortgage Services, she has transformed operational workflows and strengthened vendor partnerships to enhance service delivery. Her career includes pivotal roles at Rocket Mortgage and Wolverine Real Estate Services, where she built a reputation for innovation and team empowerment. Micole’s leadership is marked by a deep commitment to excellence, collaboration, and continuous improvement—qualities that have significantly advanced the capabilities of the housing industry. Her impact is both strategic and deeply human.”

What this nomination means to her:

“This nomination is deeply meaningful because it reflects the impact seen by those who have worked alongside me. I may not always be the most visible voice in the room or on every stage, but the people who know me understand how deeply I care about this industry and the partnerships that sustain it. I’ve tried to show up as my authentic self, leading with integrity, collaboration, and heart. To be recognized among so many inspiring women is humbling, and it motivates me to keep learning, keep serving, and keep opening doors for others who will come after.”

Reneau J. Longoria

Managing Member, Doonan, Graves, & Longoria LLC

Why she was nominated:

“As the owner and Managing Member of Doonan, Graves & Longoria, LLC, as well as a proud member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana, attorney Reneau J. Longoria brings resilience and determination to her work. With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage and housing sectors, Reneau has fostered innovative partnerships across legal, financial, and housing institutions, directly contributing to the industry’s evolution and improving outcomes for homeowners and lenders. From crafting the “DGL Greenleaf Project”—a process where through research and investigation, we’re able to obtain relief and move along otherwise stalled legal proceedings—to utilizing receiverships with properties to control cash collateral, inspire settlement, and shift leverage in litigation, Longoria is consistently problem-solving and driving change through collaborative solutions.”

What this nomination means to her:

“Making an impact has been a top priority for me for over 30 years. My direct impact in the default industry began from within, designing a workplace environment that supports its people day in and out with good medical benefits, education, time for family, opportunity for growth and personal development. Recognizing each person’s unique strengths and working to educate and develop talent keeps us sharp. We have paved the way to significantly shorter timeframes in Federal Court in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and, most recently, in Vermont and Montana. We measure ourselves daily using lead measures and incentives to be certain our wheels are on track and we are delivering THE BEST to our clients. The recognition from my peers for what has been my life work—my dream come true professionally—is the highest honor I could receive. I am grateful beyond measure for this recognition.”

Stephanie Mclane

Founder and CEO, AREMCO

Why she was nominated:

“With over 20 years of continuous service, Stephanie Mclane has dedicated her life to the housing industry, founding a successful property preservation company and launching a consulting firm focused on strengthening operations and empowering the next generation of servicing professionals. She has overseen $1.2 billion in real estate assets, delivering over $5 million in gains through operational overhauls and compliance excellence. Her leadership has uncovered millions in missed revenue through strategic vendor oversight and default servicing improvements. Stephanie cultivates inclusive, high-performing teams and champions innovation across every layer of the mortgage ecosystem. Her passion for community impact is evident in her partnerships with Norfolk and Virginia Beach, supporting affordable housing and neighborhood preservation through revitalization initiatives. Stephanie’s influence spans performance, people, and policy, leaving a legacy that continues to shape the future of housing.”

What this nomination means to her:

“Being named a finalist for the Women in Housing Awards is an incredible honor and one that truly humbles me. This recognition is not just about my work—it’s about the people, teams, and partners who have believed in me and shared in the mission to create meaningful change in this industry. To stand alongside such inspiring women is both energizing and affirming. It reminds me that true leadership is about lifting others, creating space, and celebrating the power we bring when we rise together. I am proud to be part of this unstoppable community of women driving change.”

Miriam Moore

Division President of Default Services, ServiceLink

Why she was nominated:

“Miriam Moore is a trailblazer in the housing industry, renowned for her tireless advocacy for women’s advancement. As Co-Chair of the National Rental Home Council’s Women in SFR, she has driven initiatives to empower women in the single-family rental sector. Moore co-founded Women Executives in Business, a platform dedicated to fostering leadership among women in financial services and real estate, creating opportunities for mentorship and growth. Her unwavering commitment to championing women at every career stage—from entry-level to executive—has inspired countless professionals to break barriers and thrive. Through innovative programs and relentless dedication, Moore has cultivated an inclusive environment, ensuring women’s voices are amplified in the industry. Her leadership sets a powerful example, leaving a lasting legacy that empowers women to pay it forward, shaping the future of housing with equity and opportunity for generations to come.”

What this nomination means to her:

“I am truly humbled to be nominated for the Industry Partner Impact Award. I want to personally congratulate the other nominees, as well as all women who are making a profound impact on the industry and demonstrating the value of our individual and collective contributions. I believe that as women, we have the power to drive meaningful outcomes through our unique skills, creativity and expertise in this space. As I’ve done with the Women Executives in Business (WEB) and at ServiceLink, I will continue to champion women and celebrate their many accomplishments in mortgage servicing and beyond!”

Wendy R. Reiss

Managing Partner, National Bankruptcy Practice, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce

Why she was nominated:

“Wendy R. Reiss stands as a beacon of leadership within MRLP and the industry. She embodies excellence, creativity, and initiative in every aspect of her work, particularly evident in her relentless pursuit of technological and operational advancements in her department. Her passion lies in leveraging technology to its fullest potential, ensuring it not only simplifies tasks but also enhances quality and reduces risk. Wendy has spearheaded transformative strategies that have not only strengthened MRLP but also set new industry standards. Wendy’s leadership, mentorship, and support extend both inside and outside of MRLP. Wendy’s unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and inclusivity makes her a true role model and an inspiring force in the mortgage and real estate sector.”

What this nomination means to her:

“Being named as a finalist for the 2025 Women in Housing’s Industry Partner Impact Award underscores the power of collaboration, strategic partnerships, and innovation in driving meaningful results. This nomination is not just a personal honor but also an affirmation of the leadership role our entire team plays in shaping industry standards, fostering advancements and breakthroughs, and ensuring that our clients and industry partners are positioned for long-term success. I am grateful to my colleagues and clients who make this work possible as we are so much stronger and more effective when we shape the future of housing together.”