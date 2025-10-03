Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Survey: Real Estate Professionals Optimistic of Mortgage Landscape

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

The first-ever Real Estate Survey of Trends, published by Kaplan Real Estate Education, examines the varied experiences and perspectives of real estate professionals in the face of a dynamic market, evolving client demands, and the emergence of artificial intelligence. Highlights of the study, which was conducted between May and June 2025 and comprised answers from 750 licensed real estate agents:

  • Client Growth: Nearly half (48 percent) of real estate professionals surveyed anticipate expanding their client base within the next 6-to-12 months, signaling optimism in a market where interest rates may finally be seeing a steady path downward; 44 percent see their number of clients remaining the same over the same time period; only 8 percent predict fewer clients for themselves.
  • Competition: The agents Kaplan surveyed were split in their concern about an economic downturn’s potential impact on their livelihood. Nearly one in three (32 percent) are concerned that an increase in new real estate agents, a common occurrence when people lose their jobs in other industries during a recession, would make it even more competitive to secure new clients; 41 percent say they are unconcerned about this happening; the remaining 27 percent are unsure.
  • Career Longevity: The vast majority of respondents plan to remain real estate agents over the next three to five years—42 percent said definitely, and 35 percent said probably. Still, nearly one-quarter of agents are at risk of leaving the industry. Retirement is a driver for some, but income instability, burnout, and economic uncertainty are top of mind for agents sitting on the fence.
  • AI: Despite the justified buzz around how artificial intelligence may transform the real estate industry, Kaplan found that almost half (46 percent) are not using AI in a professional capacity, forgoing a tool that could make them faster, more effective, and ultimately more successful. Among the minority of agents who do utilize AI, the most popular usages are for social media content creation, email marketing efforts, and administrative tasks.
  • Digital Deficit: Helping to explain this slow adoption of AI, 52 percent of agents surveyed agree with the statement, “Traditional brokerages are not doing enough to prepare agents for the technology-driven future of real estate.” Only 15 percent disagree with that statement, with the remaining 33 percent neither agree nor disagree.

Toby Schifsky, VP of Kaplan Real Estate Education, said:

“The real estate industry is changing faster than ever, fueled by innovation, rising consumer demands, and fluctuating market conditions Kaplan’s inaugural Real Estate Survey of Trends shows that success today requires more than passing exams—it demands continuous learning, market expertise, and strong client skills. We’re committed to giving agents the tools and training to leverage AI, generate leads, and thrive, helping them turn industry change into opportunity and sustainable career growth.”

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than 10 years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe