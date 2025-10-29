Republicans Press HUD for ‘Careful Implementation’ of Homeless Program Cuts

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) homeless housing program cuts “should be implemented carefully,” House Republicans cautioned in a letter to the Trump Administration, according to a draft letter obtained by Politico.

The letter cautioned that careful implementation is needed “to avoid destabilizing programs that serve individuals with severe disabilities related to mental illness, chronic health conditions, or substance use disorders, as well as seniors with disabilities.”

Politico reported that the draft of the letter was signed by more than 20 House Republicans, led by Long Island Reps. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) and Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.). Garbarino’s office confirmed the signees and elements of the letter.

Background & Context

Grants due to expire in 2026 should be extended for another year under HUD’s Continuum of Care program, which would help prevent service disruptions for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, sustain continuity of care for vulnerable populations, and allow HUD adequate time to implement its next generation of homelessness policy reforms.”

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care grant is vital for communities to address homelessness and keep families safe and housed across the U.S.,” Garbarino said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to lead this letter with Rep. LaLota and 20 Republican colleagues to request that HUD honor its two-year commitment to grantees to avoid any funding gaps and ensure communities get the support they were promised.”

He and other signees “encourage[ed]” HUD to structure the funding cap notice process “ in a way that avoids funding gaps and protects ongoing housing and supportive service operations.”

They went on to recommend that “given the compressed timeline in 2025 and the potential for delays caused by ongoing fiscal constraints, extending current CoC awards for an additional year would provide a stable bridge as the Department transitions to its next strategic phase.”The Urban Institute noted that HUD cuts and other federal housing changes would drastically reduce federal support and potentially exacerbate already dire housing conditions in communities nationwide. To illustrate these potential effects, we examine how the proposed federal housing cuts would affect the Bay Area, which already faces acute affordability challenges.