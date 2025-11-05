Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

U.S. Household Debt Climbs to $18.6 Trillion

Picture of Phil Britt
Phil Britt

Household debt is increasing but delinquencies are moderating, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

Household debt increased by $197 billion (1%) in the third quarter of the year, rising to $18.59 trillion.

“Household debt balances are growing at a moderate pace, with delinquency rates stabilizing,” said Donghoon Lee, New York Fed Economic Research Adviser.. “The relatively low mortgage delinquency rates reflect the housing market’s resilience, driven by ample home equity and tight underwriting standards.”

Aggregate delinquency rates remained elevated in the quarter, with 4.5% of outstanding debt in some stage of delinquency. Transitions into early delinquency were mixed with credit card debt and student loans increasing, while all other debt types saw decreases. Transitions into serious delinquency mostly increased across debt types, although mortgages saw a slight decrease.

Mortgage balances grew by $137 billion in the third quarter and totaled $13.07 trillion at the end of September 2025. Credit card balances rose by $24 billion from the previous quarter and stood at $1.23 trillion. Auto loan balances held steady at $1.66 trillion. Home equity line of credit balances rose by $11 billion to $422 billion. Student loan balances rose by $15 billion and stood at $1.65 trillion. In total, non-housing balances rose by $49 billion, a 1% increase from the previous quarter.

The pace of mortgage originations increased with $512 billion new loans in the quarter. There was $184 billion in new auto loans and leases appearing on credit reports during the third quarter, a small dip from the $188 billion in the previous quarter. Aggregate limits on credit card accounts continued to rise by $94 billion, representing a 1.8% increase from the previous quarter. HELOC limits rose by $8 billion, continuing the growth in HELOC limits that began in 2022.

“The data t reinforces a key theme we’re watching closely,” said Jane Mason, CEO of Clarifire. “Rising consumer debt and shifting credit profiles are creating new operational stress for mortgage servicers, and it will require frontline technology and operational creativity to manage that risk. Historic workout playbooks for servicers will not always suffice. Smart scenario-modeling and borrower predictive analysis with segmentation, coupled with technological flexibility and visibility, are increasingly separating high-performing servicers from the rest. To compete in this evolving credit-environment, the ability to track non-mortgage debt—such as student loans, HELOCs, and other consumer lines—and automate timely loss mitigation workflows is mission-critical.”

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Phil Britt

Phil Britt

Phil Britt started covering mortgages and other financial services matters for a suburban Chicago newspaper in the mid-1980s before joining Savings Institutions magazine in 1992. When the publication moved its offices to Washington, D.C., in 1993, he started his own editorial services room and continued to cover mortgages, other financial services subjects, and technology for a variety of websites and publications.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe