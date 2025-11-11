Nearly Half of Americans Say Government Shutdown Hurting Housing and Finances 

According to a recent Redfin survey, nearly half of Americans (45%) believe that the continuing federal government shutdown has reduced their likelihood of making a big purchase like a house or car. From 21% in early October to 45% in early November, that percentage has doubled in the last month.

Those who believe they’re significantly less inclined to make a big buy had the largest increase, going from 14% to 28%. Up from 8% a month ago, another 17% say they’re a little less likely. Compared to 64% in early October, just over half (51%) say the closure hasn’t affected their propensity to make a significant purchase.

This is based on a study by Ipsos in early November, with an estimated 1,005 Americans participating in the nationally representative survey. The findings are compared to a survey about job security conducted from August 7–14 and one conducted on October 3 at the beginning of the government shutdown.

Respondents were asked: “To what extent, if any, does the government shutdown affect your likelihood of making a major purchase, such as a car or a home?”

Response November 3-4 October 3 I am a little less likely to make a major purchase 17% 8% I am a little more likely to make a major purchase 3% 6% I am much less likely to make a major purchase 28% 14% I am much more likely to make a major purchase 1% 9% No change 51% 64%

Note: Respondents in November were asked about the impact the government shutdown has on their lives and on their personal financial situation prior to answering this question. The question scale was shown negative to positive in November and positive to negative in October.

Government Shutdown Affecting U.S. Homeowners, Buyers Nationwide

After Congress failed to reach a consensus on a new budget for the 2026 fiscal year, the federal government shut down on October 1, disrupting several state and local services that depend on federal funding and leaving hundreds of thousands of federal employees unpaid. Both consumers and economists have been shaken by the impasse. According to the Congressional Budget Office, if the shutdown continues until the end of November, it could cost the U.S. economy up to $14 billion and potentially impede GDP by as much as two percentage points.

Up from 17% in early October, one in five Americans (21%) now say they’re postponing a significant purchase, and 15% say they’ve completely canceled plans, up from 7%. Compared to 65% a month ago, the majority (57%) say the closure has had no effect on when they plan to make a significant purchase.

The impact of the shutdown goes beyond sales. Almost half of Americans (46%) claim that it is negatively affecting their lives, with 16% reporting a significant negative impact and 30% reporting a slight negative impact. Contrarily, some 50% of Americans claim that the government shutdown has had little effect on their personal lives.

Respondents were asked: “How, if at all, does the government shutdown affect your timeline for making a major purchase, such as a car or a home?”

Response November 3-4 October 3 I already made a major purchase sooner than expected. 5% 8% I will make a major purchase sooner than I originally planned 7% 8% I am delaying a major purchase 21% 17% I am cancelling my plans to make a major purchase 15% 7% No impact 57% 65%

Due to the government shutdown, over one-third of Americans are experiencing financial hardship, with 12% reporting much worse and 24% reporting slightly worse. However, the majority (61%) claim that their own financial circumstances have not been affected by the closure.

Approximately one in five of the 745 respondents who had a monthly mortgage or rent payment have either skipped (7%) or been late (13%) their housing payment during the previous three months. Experts predict that in the next three months, roughly 14% of people who have a monthly housing payment to make are likely to be late, and approximately 10% are likely to miss a payment.

Some 32% of the 107 respondents who have missed or been late on housing payments in the last three months and who anticipate missing or being late in the upcoming three months cite the government shutdown as a direct cause. Another 17% claimed that their late or missed payments were indirectly caused by the shutdown. A larger percentage (37%) claim that their late or missed payments are not due to the closure.

Reduced income or income delays are the most often mentioned cause of missing or being late to make housing payments (34%), or being likely to do so within the next three months (37%). Emergency expenses or unforeseen charges rank second among those who have already missed or been late in making payments (28%). The second most common explanation given by respondents for anticipating missing or being late with their payment is increased debt or credit commitments (26%).

Job Security Looms for Many Americans

In late October, a number of well-known corporations, notably Amazon and UPS, announced significant layoffs that affected tens of thousands of workers, compounding the effects of a government shutdown and overall economic instability.

Respondents were asked: “How do you feel about your job security today?” (Employed workers, including full-time, part-time and self-employed)

Response November 3-4 August 7-14 I am very concerned about my job security 9% 11% I am somewhat concerned about my job security 23% 20% I am somewhat confident about my job security 20% 27% I am very confident about my job security 41% 39% I don’t know or I prefer not to answer 6% 3%

Nearly 33% of employees expressed fear about their job security, which is essentially unchanged from 31% in Redfin’s August job security study. Of those surveyed who are employed, the majority (61%) said they are confident about their job security, with 20% being moderately confident and 41% being very confident. August’s results were comparable to those figures.

Additionally, tariffs (21%) and government reorganization (20%) are the most often mentioned causes of concern among workers regarding their jobs. Compared to August, when business success was the most often mentioned factor, this is a significant shift.

To read more, click here.