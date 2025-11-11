Homeownership Still Pays Off as Affordability Shows Signs of Recovery 

Housing affordability has inched higher for six straight months, offering a glimmer of relief after several years of surging costs. Slower home price growth, rising household incomes, and moderating mortgage rates have all contributed to the improvement. Still, affordability remains well below historical norms, and many potential buyers are torn between staying renters or taking the leap into ownership.

Experts note that even with current challenges, the long-term wealth benefits of owning a home remain powerful. “Affordability should continue to improve, allowing more households to unlock the ‘homeownership’ door and start the equity-building journey that turns a house into a wealth-generating asset,” the report states.

The data backs this up. Homeowners who purchased at nearly any point in the past 20 years have seen meaningful equity gains. For example, buyers who purchased during the 2006 housing boom still built about $181,000 in home equity, despite the market downturn that followed. Those who bought a decade ago have gained roughly $227,000, while buyers who entered just before the pandemic have earned about $168,000 in equity. Even homeowners who bought in 2022, after interest rates surged, have already accumulated around $66,000 in value.

August 2025 Real House Price Index Highlights

The First American Data & Analytics’ Real House Price Index (RHPI) showed that in August 2025:

Real house prices decreased 0.3% between August 2024 and August 2025.

Real house prices decreased 1.5% between July 2025 and August 2025.

Consumer house-buying power, how much one can buy based on changes in income and mortgage rates, increased 1.6% between July 2025 and August 2025, and increased 1.6% year-over-year.

Median household income has increased 2.5% since August 2024 and 56.8% since January 2015.

Real house prices are 31.8% more expensive than in January 2000.

Unadjusted house prices are now 63.8% above the housing boom peak in 2006, while real, house-buying power-adjusted house prices are 7.6% below their 2006 housing boom peak.

These figures highlight how ownership can pay off over time, even when housing cycles turn volatile. While renting offers flexibility and fewer responsibilities, it builds no long-term wealth. Over the same periods studied, renters paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent, which is money that didn’t translate into any financial return.

The comparison underscores a key lesson that time in the home matters. Each monthly mortgage payment contributes to principal, steadily growing a homeowner’s equity stake. When property values rise, that growth accelerates. Over time, the financial advantages of ownership can far outweigh short-term affordability hurdles.

While renting remains the best fit for some (particularly those seeking mobility or short-term stability), homeownership continues to prove itself as one of the most reliable wealth-building tools available. If recent trends hold, improving affordability and income gains may help more households step onto the property ladder and start turning housing costs into lasting equity.

