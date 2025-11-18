Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

House Prices Accelerate for First Time in Almost a Year

Picture of Lance Murray
Lance Murray

For the first time in a year, annual house price appreciation accelerated in October, snapping a 10-month streak of deceleration, according to First American Data & Analytics, a national provider of property-centric information, risk management, and valuation solutions.

Santa Ana, California-based First American, a division of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF), said data showed the first uptick since November 2024. House price growth reported in last month’s house price index for August to September was revised up by 0.1 percentage point from -0.1 percent to 0.0 percent, First American said.

First American’s HPI tracks three tier at the metro level

“After 10 months of deceleration, October brought a small reacceleration in annual house price growth—the first since November 2024,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “The uptick is modest and better characterized as price stabilization, as affordability headwinds and gradually increasing supply continue to sap price pressures. Appreciation remains close to its slowest pace since 2012 and will likely stay that way through the end of the year.”

October 2025 First American Data & Analytics Price Tier HPI Highlights[2]

Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) Ranked by Greatest Year-Over-Year Increases in Luxury Tier HPI
CBSAChange in Starter Tier HPIChange in Mid-Tier HPIChange in Luxury Tier HPI
New York-0.1 percent-1.3 percent+14.8 percent
Newark, N.J.+3.4 percent+4.8 percent+5.9 percent
Pittsburgh+4.1 percent+6.0 percent+5.1 percent
Washington+0.5 percent+1.9 percent+3.6 percent
Warren, Mich.+5.9 percent+1.6 percent+3.4 percent

The First American Data & Analytics HPI divides home price changes at the metro level into three price tiers based on local market sales data: starter tier, which reflects home sales prices at the bottom third of the market price distribution; mid-tier, representing home sales prices in the middle third of the market price distribution; and the luxury tier, which is home sales prices in the top third of the market.

“Local price momentum is ‘top-led.’ Across the 30 largest markets we track, price appreciation is strongest in the luxury tier, led by New York, Newark, N.J. and Pittsburgh,” Fleming said. “At the high end of the market, equity-rich buyers are less constrained by mortgage rates, as cash financing is more common. Home buyers in the starter and mid-tier segments remain more rate-sensitive and the weaker price growth in these tiers reflects the impact of still-low affordability.”

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Lance Murray

Lance Murray

A veteran journalist with decades of experience in both online and print publishing, Lance Murray is Senior Editor of MortgagePoint. Has many years of experience as an editor, writer, photographer, designer, and artist. Most recently, he edited and wrote for an innovation website and a group of real estate-focused magazines.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe