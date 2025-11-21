Homebuyer Regret Falls Sharply as Market Slowdown Boosts Confidence 

According to research from Realtor.com, one of the most prevalent causes of post-purchase regret among American homebuyers—believing they paid too much for their house—has drastically decreased, going from 15% in 2023 to just 8% in 2025. The decrease demonstrates how consumers are making more thoughtful decisions in the slower, more expensive housing market of today and enjoying the advantages of more assured decision-making.

Nearly four out of 10 recent buyers (37%) said they had no regrets about their home purchase in 2025, up six percentage points from 31% in 2023, according to the Realtor.com 2025 Consumer Attitudes & Usage Study. The slower pace has allowed purchasers more time to consider their options, with properties remaining on the market for a median of 63 days in October 2025—nearly two weeks (13 days) longer than in October 2023.

“As the market has shifted from a fast-paced sellers’ market to one that gives buyers more breathing room, we’re seeing buyer regret trend down,” said Laura Eddy, VP of Research and Insights at Realtor.com “Today’s buyers are generally more qualified, taking extra time to weigh their options and make confident decisions—factors that are helping reduce second-guessing after purchase. And for many, that means having even more to feel thankful for this season.”

Unexpected home upkeep (16%), higher-than-expected household expenses (15%), and depleted savings accounts (14%) were the most frequent issues among those who did have post-purchase regrets.

Regrets Experienced After Purchasing a Home

Response All homebuyers Gen Z(18 – 28) Millennials (29 – 44) Gen X (45 – 60) Boomers (61 – 79) There is more home maintenance than anticipated (e.g., money, time, etc.) 16 % 11 % 16 % 12 % 15 % I had to spend more on household items than anticipated 15 % 12 % 13 % 12 % 12 % My savings account is empty 14 % 9 % 15 % 10 % 6 % The cost of ownership is higher than anticipated 11%(↓-5pp) 12 % 11 % 10 % 9 % Concern about rising interest rates impacting my future mortgage payments 10 % 11 % 12 % 9 % 3 % The home was not in the condition I expected 9 % 10 % 10 % 9 % 8 % I rushed into the decision 9 % 9 % 10 % 8 % 6 % The house is too small 9 % 10 % 9 % 10 % 6 %

U.S. Buyer Regret Sees Generational Divide

While younger homebuyers continue to overcome new obstacles, such as financial hurdles when purchasing, older consumers are a bit more self-assured. The report showed that age-related differences in regret demonstrated how life stage and experience affect the satisfaction of purchasing a home. While younger customers—especially first-timers—were more likely to experience surprises, older consumers were the most confident during the process.

Boomers : 60% reported no regrets at all, citing only minor concerns like home maintenance or higher-than-expected household costs.

: 60% reported no regrets at all, citing only minor concerns like home maintenance or higher-than-expected household costs. Gen X : 45% reported no regrets, with top issues echoing Boomers – maintenance and budget strain.

: 45% reported no regrets, with top issues echoing Boomers – maintenance and budget strain. Millennials : Just over one-third (34%) had no regrets. Their biggest challenges were emptying savings (surprisingly, the highest among all generations), higher maintenance costs, and unexpected household expenses.

: Just over one-third (34%) had no regrets. Their biggest challenges were emptying savings (surprisingly, the highest among all generations), higher maintenance costs, and unexpected household expenses. Gen Z: The most likely to experience remorse (only about a quarter, 27%, had no regrets). Gen Z cited skipping inspections, higher ownership costs, and household spending as top post-purchase concerns.

Additionally, younger generations were more likely to regret neighborhood choices and commute distances, highlighting the increasing difficulty of striking a balance between affordability, lifestyle, and location in today’s expensive housing market.

Additional Factors of Buyer Regret Experienced After Purchasing

Response All homebuyers Gen Z(18 – 28) Millennials (29 – 44) Gen X (45 – 60) Boomers (61 – 79) I paid too much for the home 8%(↓-7 pp) 10 % 9 % 7 % 7 % I wish I had done an inspection(s) 8 % 12 % 9 % 6 % 4 % I wish I had asked for buyer contingencies 8 % 8 % 9 % 9 % 3 % I didn’t consider the external environment (e.g., noise, traffic, etc.) 8%(↑+4 pp) 10 % 8 % 9 % 1 % I settled for house that didn’t fit my needs 8 % 10 % 7 % 7 % 4 % The home is too far from work 8 % 11 % 8 % 3 % 2 % I don’t like my neighbors 7 % 8 % 7 % 6 % 4 % The house is too big 6 % 4 % 8 % 5 % 1 % I don’t like my neighborhood 4 % 10 % 5 % 4 % 2 %

“Buyers today are entering the market with clearer expectations and stronger financial footing,” Eddy added. “Even though affordability remains a challenge, the slower pace has allowed people to make decisions that feel right for them, and that’s reflected in lower regret levels across the board.”

The results of the report indicate a substantial change in consumer psychology. Higher borrowing costs and slower market conditions in many regions seem to have introduced more consideration and confidence in decisions, whereas a hot sellers market and low loan rates earlier drove hurried decisions and quick offers.

To read more, click here.

