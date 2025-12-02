Bayview Asset Management Closes Guild Holdings Acquisition

Guild Holdings Co. (NYSE: GHLD), Guild Mortgage Co. and Bayview Asset Management LLC, jointly announced that Bayview MSR Opportunity Master Fund LP, a fund managed by Bayview, completed its all-cash acquisition of GHLD that was first announced in June. The transaction was an all-cash deal valued at approximately $1.3 billion in aggregate equity value.

Guild will operate as a privately held independent entity of the MSR Fund that also owns Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, a leading mortgage servicer. Shares of Guild Holding Co.’s publicly traded common stock ceased trading and were delisted from the NYSE in connection with the completion of the acquisition.

“Joining Bayview’s platform strengthens Guild’s commitment to grow our national brand, and it creates one of the strongest and most compelling mortgage origination and servicing ecosystems in the nation,” Guild CEO Terry Schmidt said. “The Guild leadership team is excited to bring our expertise in distributed retail origination, retained servicing, and the customer-for-life business model to the MSR Fund. This relationship will further enhance our mission to deliver the promise of homeownership in communities across the country while fueling innovation and long-term growth.”

Guild Provides Origination and Loan Servicing

Founded in 1960, in San Diego, California-based Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender that provides residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing.

Guild Holdings said it employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to help people achieve home ownership in neighborhoods and communities across 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Coral Gables, Florida-based Bayview is a global investment management firm with roughly $36.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. Bayview focuses on investments in residential, commercial, and consumer credit, including whole loans, asset backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other credit-related assets.