Protecting Vacant REO Properties From Listing Scams

When you’re managing hundreds of vacant REO properties across the country, the risk of online fraud is very real—and growing rapidly again. Rental and “for sale” scams have exploded on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and even on seemingly legitimate real estate sites. It may no longer be a hot topic in the media, but that doesn’t mean the problem has gone away. If anything, we are seeing it on the increase.
Scammers copy MLS photos, property descriptions, and addresses, then repost the home for rent or sale at an
attractive price. Unsuspecting consumers send deposits, move-in money, or personal information—all before
discovering the listing was fake.
The damage isn’t limited to consumers. These scams cause chaos for brokers and servicers, with angry tenants
showing up at locked doors, resulting in police calls, negative online reviews, and unnecessary liability headaches.
That’s why NRBA members make digital property monitoring a standard part of our intake process. It’s one of many ways we safeguard client assets, and it’s something every serious REO broker should do automatically.
Why Listing Scams Are So Common
Vacant REO homes are perfect targets.
- They’re often unoccupied for months or even years.
- Exterior signs—no curtains, no furniture—make it obvious the property is empty.
- Scammers easily copy listing photos and repost them elsewhere.
- They even use AI to write enticing descriptions and syndicate their fake
ads.
They know desperate renters or bargain hunters are quick to jump on what looks like a great deal. Some
scammers even meet prospects at the property, pretend to be landlords, collect deposits—and then vanish.
These crimes are so widespread that many police departments now have dedicated real estate fraud units. But prevention still begins with the listing broker—the first line of defense.
The NRBA Standard: Monitor Every Listing from Day One
At the NRBA, we teach that protecting an asset isn’t just about securing the doors; it’s about securing the digital
footprint, too.
Every NRBA broker knows: the moment you get an assignment, you set up a Google Alert for that property address. It takes less than one minute and can prevent months of problems later.
Google Alerts automatically notify the broker whenever that address appears online, whether in a Craigslist ad,
a Facebook Marketplace post, or a rental listing elsewhere.
That early warning often stops a scam before it starts.
How to Set Up Google Alerts (Step-by-Step)
- Go to google.com/alerts.
- Enter the property address in quotation marks to search for exact
matches. Example:
- “1234 Beach Drive, Miramar Beach, FL 32550”
- “1234 Beach Dr Miramar Beach”
- Add keyword variations to catch scams:
- “1234 Beach Dr” rent OR rental OR lease
- 1234 Beach Drive” for sale OR listed OR Zillow OR Realtor.com OR Redfin
- “1234 Beach Dr” site: facebook.com
- Click “Show options” and set:
- How often: As it happens
- Sources: Automatic or Web + Discussions
- Region: United States
- How many: All results
- Deliver to: Your email
Repeat this for every new assignment and label them for easy tracking.
Real-World Security: Talking to the Neighbors
Digital protection is only half the job. NRBA members also make personal contact with the neighbors around each property.
When we take on a new listing, one of the first things we do is introduce ourselves to the surrounding homeowners. We let them know who we are, what’s going on with the property, and most importantly, that no one should be moving in.
We ask them to call us immediately if they see anyone entering the property, advertising it, or acting suspiciously.
This simple outreach is one of the most effective forms of protection we have. Many of our members have
caught squatters, fake tenants, and scam “landlords” before serious damage occurred—simply because a vigilant neighbor picked up the phone.
It also reassures the neighborhood that the property is being professionally managed, which helps maintain community stability and public trust in the lender or servicer.
This also has the added benefit of cutting down on code enforcement and HOA complaints (fines) if the neighbors know they can call us instead to handle the issue.
“Technology is great,” as one NRBA Master Broker put it, “but nothing replaces a handshake with the next-door
neighbor. That’s where real asset protection starts.”
Layered Protection: The NRBA Way
Setting up Google Alerts and talking with neighbors are just two layers in the NRBA’s comprehensive protection system. Our members also:
- Save property addresses on Zillow, Realtor.com, and Craigslist to catch duplicate listings.
- Use Social-Searcher.com to monitor Facebook and X (Twitter) posts.
- Run Google Lens image searches to catch stolen photos.
- Report suspicious listings immediately to the platform, local police, and asset managers.
Together, these simple, disciplined steps form a protective shield around every property we manage.
Why It Matters
Every REO veteran has a story: a family moves into a vacant house believing they rented it legitimately—only to find out it was a scam. Then come the police, the media, and a PR nightmare for everyone involved.
It’s completely avoidable. Two minutes of setup and some local relationship-building can prevent months of cleanup.
Postscript for Asset Managers
Asset managers can and should do this too.
Setting up a Google Alert for each property under management takes less than 30 seconds—and provides a simple extra layer of visibility.
Not only will it alert you if a property is being fraudulently advertised or reposted, but it will also show when and how your broker is actively marketing the home.
It’s a great way to see how quickly your listing is being promoted across platforms, verify activity, and stay ahead of potential issues.
NRBA members welcome that transparency. We take pride in our marketing, responsiveness, and performance,
and we don’t mind our clients watching. In fact, we encourage it.
Because when you work with NRBA brokers, you’re partnering with professionals who have nothing to hide and
everything to protect.
NRBA Brokers: Setting the Gold Standard in Property Protection
At the National REO Brokers Association (NRBA), our members uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in property preservation and asset management.
We don’t just market and sell—we protect, monitor, and defend the properties
entrusted to us.
Setting up alerts, building community awareness, and staying one step ahead of scammers are what define true
expertise in this business.
That’s why lenders, servicers, and asset managers trust NRBA brokers—because we don’t just manage listings;
we safeguard investments.
Final Takeaways
Scammers are smarter, faster, and everywhere. But NRBA brokers are smarter still.
If you’re managing REO assets, make digital and neighborhood monitoring a permanent part of your process.
And if you’re a lender or servicer—make sure your brokers are NRBA members.
Because real protection starts long before the first showing—and continues long after the lockbox goes on the door.