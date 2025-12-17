CFPB Finalizes Five Rule Adjustments to Allowable Dollar Thresholds

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced that it has finalized five rules that adjust certain dollar thresholds used in various regulations it enforces. The adjustments are effective Jan. 1.

The first rule amends Regulation Z, which implements the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), to adjust threshold dollar amounts for provisions impacting HOEPA loans and qualified mortgages. The CFPB said it is required to calculate annually the dollar amounts for several provisions in Regulation Z. It said this final rule revises, as applicable, dollar amounts for provisions implementing TILA and amendments to TILA that impact HOEPA Loans and Qualified Mortgages.

The bureau said is adjusting those amounts, where appropriate, based on the annual percentage change reflected in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in effect on June 1, 2025.

CFPB said the second rule is a joint rulemaking between the CFPB, the Federal Reserve Board, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to adjust the threshold for exempting loans from special appraisal requirements under the TILA Higher Priced Mortgage Loan Appraisal rule.

Regulations Z and M Will Have Higher Thresholds

The agency said that the third and fourth rules are joint rulemakings between the CFPB and the Federal Reserve Board to adjust the thresholds in Regulation Z and Regulation M for determining the exempt consumer credit transactions under TILA and the exempt consumer lease transactions under the Consumer Leasing Act. Under Regulation M, the exemption threshold will increase from $71,900 to $73,400, effective Jan. 1.

Under Regulation Z, the exemption threshold will increase from $33,500 to $34,200, CFPB said.

The fifth rule amends Regulation V, which implements the Fair Credit Reporting Act, adjusting the maximum allowable charge for disclosures by a consumer reporting agency to $16 for 2026. The charge will go up from $15.50 in 2025. The Fair Credit Reporting Act provides that a consumer reporting agency may charge a consumer a reasonable amount for making a disclosure to the consumer.

The CFPB protects consumers in the financial sector by enforcing federal laws, regulating financial products such as mortgages, credit cards, and loans, providing financial education, and handling consumer complaints about financial services.

The agency’s mission is to make consumer financial markets fair, transparent, and competitive, ensuring financial institutions treat people fairly and helping consumers make smart financial decisions.

In recent months, the agency has been under assault by the Trump Administration, which is trying to shutter the agency.

In November, President Trump nominated Stuart Levenbach as the next director of the CFPB, using a legal maneuver to keep his budget director Russell Vought as acting director of the bureau while the Trump administration carries on with its plan to shut down the consumer financial protection agency.