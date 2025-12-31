Subscribe Now
Subscribe Now

Buyer’s Agent Commissions Inch Up as Slower Market Shifts Leverage to Buyers 

Picture of Andy Beth Miller
Andy Beth Miller

The average U.S. buyer’s agent commission rose modestly in the third quarter of 2025, reaching 2.42%, according to a new Redfin report. That’s up from 2.36% a year earlier and almost unchanged from the second quarter’s 2.43%, signaling that commissions have largely stabilized after several small increases earlier in the year. 

Redfin’s analysis uses national data pulled from its own closed transactions and partner-agent deals. The slight rise means today’s typical commission is roughly back to where it stood in early 2024, when the National Association of Realtors first announced a major legal settlement that led to new commission rules. 

Those rules officially took effect in August 2024, and Q3 2025 marks their one-year anniversary. When the changes first rolled out, the average buyer’s agent fee briefly dipped to 2.36%. Since then, it has edged back up as a slower housing market has given buyers more leverage in negotiations. 

Commission Levels Relatively Steady

Chicago-based Redfin Premier agent Beth Behling said the new rules didn’t meaningfully change commission patterns in her area.

 “If demand were high and homes were selling fast, I think we would see more sellers offering a lower commission to buyer’s agents,” she said. “But now the market is much slower, and buyers have negotiating power over sellers. If anything, buyers can ask for a higher commission for their agents knowing they may be the only offer on the table.” 

Commission levels were relatively steady across price tiers in Q3. Homes under $500,000 continued to carry the highest buyer’s agent fees, averaging 2.52% (flat from the prior quarter but up from 2.45% a year earlier). This remains the strongest level since late 2023. 

For mid-priced homes between $500,000 and $999,999, the average fee slipped slightly to 2.32%, nearly identical to both last quarter and last year. At the high end, million-dollar-plus homes saw buyer’s agent commissions hold near 2.22%, just a touch above the second quarter but slightly lower than a year earlier. 

With sales still slow and buyers holding more negotiating power, buyer’s agent fees appear likely to remain steady heading into 2026. 

Share this post :

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Picture of Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a seasoned journalist, editor, and freelance writer with over 20 years of experience in magazine, newspaper, and editorial writing. She has contributed to a variety of journalistic publications, including DSNEWS, MReport, and FiveStar Institute, as well as luxury magazines such as Pasadena Magazine, Hawaii Home and Remodeling, HI Luxury, Waikiki Magazine, Big Island Traveler, Zicasso, Midweek Magazine, and more. Andy Beth has also written for Dining Out Hawaii and other regional outlets. Throughout her career, she has honed her skills in storytelling, consistently delivering compelling and insightful content across diverse topics. Her work has taken her around the globe, allowing her to cover an array of subjects spanning from procurement and pharmaceuticals to travel and lifestyle. She brings a wealth of experience and a passion for storytelling to every project she undertakes, and considers it a great joy to be able to see the world and write en route.
Latest News
Categories
Lending / Originations
Default Servicing
Government
Market Trends
Industry News
MP Access Podcast

Unleash the Power of Knowledge

Stay in the know with our suite of email blasts
Subscribe Now
Receive the latest news

Gain Access to Exclusive Mortgage Knowledge!

Stay at the forefront of industry developments! By subscribing to MortgagePoint, you’re aligning yourself with the latest insights, updates and exclusive promotions in the mortgage industry. As an industry professional, it’s critical to stay informed and up-to-date. Don’t miss out – subscribe now!

Subscribe