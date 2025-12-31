Buyer’s Agent Commissions Inch Up as Slower Market Shifts Leverage to Buyers 

The average U.S. buyer’s agent commission rose modestly in the third quarter of 2025, reaching 2.42%, according to a new Redfin report. That’s up from 2.36% a year earlier and almost unchanged from the second quarter’s 2.43%, signaling that commissions have largely stabilized after several small increases earlier in the year.

Redfin’s analysis uses national data pulled from its own closed transactions and partner-agent deals. The slight rise means today’s typical commission is roughly back to where it stood in early 2024, when the National Association of Realtors first announced a major legal settlement that led to new commission rules.

Those rules officially took effect in August 2024, and Q3 2025 marks their one-year anniversary. When the changes first rolled out, the average buyer’s agent fee briefly dipped to 2.36%. Since then, it has edged back up as a slower housing market has given buyers more leverage in negotiations.

Commission Levels Relatively Steady

Chicago-based Redfin Premier agent Beth Behling said the new rules didn’t meaningfully change commission patterns in her area.

“If demand were high and homes were selling fast, I think we would see more sellers offering a lower commission to buyer’s agents,” she said. “But now the market is much slower, and buyers have negotiating power over sellers. If anything, buyers can ask for a higher commission for their agents knowing they may be the only offer on the table.”

Commission levels were relatively steady across price tiers in Q3. Homes under $500,000 continued to carry the highest buyer’s agent fees, averaging 2.52% (flat from the prior quarter but up from 2.45% a year earlier). This remains the strongest level since late 2023.

For mid-priced homes between $500,000 and $999,999, the average fee slipped slightly to 2.32%, nearly identical to both last quarter and last year. At the high end, million-dollar-plus homes saw buyer’s agent commissions hold near 2.22%, just a touch above the second quarter but slightly lower than a year earlier.

With sales still slow and buyers holding more negotiating power, buyer’s agent fees appear likely to remain steady heading into 2026.