FHLBanks Grant Millions to Affordable Housing Programs

FHLBank Topeka is pleased to announce grants totaling $33.9 million for affordable housing in 2025. The funding will support 31 projects through FHLBank Topeka’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), which is administered in collaboration with FHLBank Topeka’s member financial institutions. 1,764 households with very low, low, and moderate incomes will have a place to live thanks to the applications that were accepted.

Projects were distributed throughout the four-state district:

Colorado: $7.3 million to support 416 housing units

Kansas: $16.4 million to support 809 housing units

Nebraska: $5.9 million to support 331 housing units

Oklahoma: $4.3 million to support 208 housing units

FHLBank Topeka gives AHP 10% of its earnings from the previous year each year. In collaboration with an FHLBank member, nonprofits, for-profit developers, governmental organizations, and public entities submit grant applications for rental and owner-occupied housing projects. AHP funding can draw in more funding for a project and is frequently essential to its success.

“Our members are at the heart of their communities and work closely with nonprofits and developers who are expanding safe, stable and affordable housing opportunities,” said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka President and CEO. “We’re proud to partner with our members to support these 31 projects that not only create homes, but open doors to security and long-term economic prosperity.”

Additionally, FHLBank pledged an extra 5% in voluntary contributions in 2025 to promote community development and affordable housing. A portion of these monies were used to support AHP grants through the AHP Extra Program.

In 2025, FHLBank Topeka contributed an additional $41.9 million through volunteer work and our TurnKey Program. Among them are:

$22.6 million through the TurnKey program, providing down payment, closing cost and repair assistance to support 1,632 very low-, low-, and moderate-income homebuyers

$5 million through the Native American Housing Initiatives Grants Program to support housing and community development in Native American communities

$8.5 million in subsidies through the Mortgage Rate Reduction Product to provide reduced mortgage interest rates to income-eligible households

$4.9 million in advance discounts for members supporting targeted lending, like small business and agricultural lending, through the Lending Enhancement Advance Program

3-to-1 matching disaster-relief grants through the Community Assistance Recovery Effort Program

Financial support to bolster the FHLBank Topeka Affordable Housing Institute at MSU Denver

A key component of FHLBank’s aim to change the world by assisting its members in developing their communities is its housing and community development initiatives. Because of the cooperative’s success, more money is set aside to assist members in these community-building projects.