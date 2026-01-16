U.S. Home Insurance Gap Widened by Natural Disasters

In order to recover from a natural disaster, home insurance is crucial. However, payments might not be sufficient to rebuild, as more and more homeowners are realizing., according to a new report from Bloomberg.

Many survivors of the Los Angeles wildfires are still dealing with the same issue a year later: their insurance policies aren’t making enough money to meet the expense of reconstruction. It’s a terrible situation. And when the next catastrophe strikes, it will occur once more, experts say.

American homes have consistently had inadequate insurance coverage in the case of total destruction since the 1990s. Contrary to popular belief, numerous home insurance policies do not have to cover the complete replacement of homes, according to survey after study.

Despite being decades old, the pattern has been mostly concealed. However, climate-related catastrophic occurrences, particularly wildfires, are highlighting how widespread and serious the issue has become.

“Climate change did not cause underinsurance, but it does expose it and amplify it,” said Kenneth Klein, a Professor at the California Western School of Law specializing in the topic.

Climate Change Trends & Market Forecasts

The earth is getting hotter and drier due to global warming. Damage-causing fires have increased in the US as a result of increased building in places with a lot of combustible vegetation, such as the wildland-urban interface. In 2023, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder discovered that between 2010 and 2020, there was a 243% increase in the number of buildings burned by wildfires in Western states. Over 15,000 buildings were destroyed by the fires in Los Angeles.

An advocacy group called United Policyholders was established in part to assist homeowners who were not sufficiently compensated for the costs of reconstruction following the 1991 Oakland firestorm. Since the organization started surveying survivors of wildfires in 2007, two-thirds of those surveyed reported being underinsured by an average of $200,000 or more.

After a disaster, acute demand for labor and materials can drive up prices, and it’s difficult for the insurance sector to predict how much costs would rise in advance of an incident.

According to Klein, there wouldn’t have been an issue prior to the 1990s because, up until then, the majority of US home insurance plans included a guaranteed clause to replace regardless of the cost. However, replacement-cost-value coverage, which places a cap on the amount the insurance company will pay out, overtook the guarantee as American homes grew larger and more costly.

The majority of large insurers calculate the top limit using third-party estimation software. Such tools frequently underestimate rebuilding costs, which helps insurers maintain low premiums and strong front-end sales, according to consumer groups and plaintiffs’ attorneys.

“If any state legislature were to pass a law” that made it the insurer’s responsibility to fully restore a fire-damaged home, said Amy Bach, Executive Director of United Policyholders. “The problem would be solved because to avoid litigation liability, insurers would figure out how to get it right.”

The California state senate has sponsored a disaster-recovery reform bill that would mandate that insurance firms provide guaranteed replacement cost coverage at the very least.

Michael Conway, an Insurance Commissioner for Colorado, stated that his state thought about taking a similar action but concluded that “it would destroy our market.” According to him, the majority of large insurers no longer write guaranteed replacement cost policies and have no interest in doing so, at least not for Colorado clients.

Conway has more suggestions for lowering costs, such as persuading insurance providers to give homeowners credit for taking precautions to lower their risk of wildfire. “The next big hailstorm, we are going to see a wave of underinsurance there, too,” he fears in the interim.

More Commentary from Victims

“Once I got to the bottom line, I saw it costs a lot more than my insurance is covering,” said Pauline Ching, a California resident. “And there are things I lost that you can’t put a price on.”



Ching, like many other residents, discovered that insurance is insufficient to pay for the expense of rebuilding after the Eaton Fire destroyed thousands of homes.