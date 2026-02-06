Industry Experts Describe U.S. Mortgage Markets as a ‘Tale of Two Cities’

The housing market has been a sensitive topic for many Americans over the past few years, according to new Rocket data and Yahoo Finance. With mortgage rates and home prices staying high beyond pandemic levels, many people lost faith in the American dream of homeownership, with younger generations abandoning the notion entirely.

This week, the CEO of Rocket Companies, which has Rocket Mortgage as its main subsidiary, stated that there are indications Americans are leaving the sidelines and competing for homeownership. With mortgage rates dipping just under 6%, Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket, informed CNBC that the company is set to achieve its highest mortgage loan production volume and gain on sale in four years.

“The key difference is that we retain our relationships with our clients because we connect servicing and origination at scale,” Krishna said. “Something that’s very unique to Rocket is that we are the largest servicer and we are also the largest originator, but we help our clients transition from servicing to origination when they’re a part of their next transaction.”

Rocket’s current success is vastly different from what is happening in the broader mortgage industry. As the Detroit-based lender benefits from a resurgence in demand, PennyMac—a notable mortgage lender and servicer in the U.S.—is confronting a more gradual and challenging adjustment.

“The way I would describe this last quarter is very simple: It’s a tale of two cities,” Krishna said. “When you look at the past quarter, mortgage rates dropped to the lowest that they’ve been in the past three years, and Rocket was right there to capitalize.”

However, it also reflects a broader truth about today’s housing market: While some existing homeowners have the opportunity to move up to a larger or more expensive property—or as older generations are becoming more willing to free themselves from the constraints of the housing market—the younger generations remain largely excluded.

U.S. Households Experiencing Shifting Trends & Costs

The “tale of two cities” today exemplifies the experiences of American households. For borrowers with strong credit and relatively high incomes, a slight drop in rates to the low 6% range can render a purchase feasible, particularly if they are already homeowners who can use equity for their down payment. Even though these buyers are exchanging the ultra-low rates of yesteryear for pricier loans, they are still the ones propelling a large portion of Rocket’s new activity.

“The mortgage market is expected to grow by up to 25% existing home sales are expected to increase by up to 10%,” Krishna said.

However, for numerous renters and aspiring homeowners, the calculations still don’t add up. Despite the fact that rates are no longer at their highest, home prices continue to be significantly higher than those in the pre-2020 period—more than 40% of an increase. Monthly payments for a median-priced home ($427,000 as per Redfin) can easily exceed the earnings of an average household—an estimated $83,000, according to Census data.

In particular, younger Americans encounter greater challenges related to down payments, student loan repayments, and competition from older generations of cash purchasers and investors. All of this indicates that an increase in mortgage applications doesn’t automatically equate to a widespread enhancement of housing affordability—though some economists and housing experts foresee the market becoming somewhat more manageable this year.

Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), recently stated that they are expecting a “little better” condition for more home sales this year due to rising inventory levels and the gradual disappearance of the “lock-in effect.”

Yun noted that this is a result, “because life-changing events are making more people list their property to move on to their next home. [2026] should be better with lower mortgage rates, and that will qualify more buyers. We are expecting home sales to increase by about 14% nationwide in 2026.”