More Homebuyers Taking up ARMs 

When interest rates rise, U.S. homebuyers usually opt for adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs). However, more consumers are choosing ARMs despite the fact that rates are beginning to decline. A new Cotality report revealed the trending activity surrounding ARMs loans and homebuyer’s financial concerns.

Although the typical 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is the cornerstone of American homeownership for many, its function is beginning to change. For some, what was once a key tool for affordability is now acting as a barrier to entry. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has been considered the gold standard for decades. Generations of buyers protected themselves from market instability and inflation by locking in a fixed payment for 30 years. Cotality data, however, indicates a beginning decoupling of old connections.

The conventional wisdom has long held that adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) only prosper when interest rates are rising, but this reasoning has been reversed. The momentum of ARMs continued even after mortgage rates dropped from 7% to less than 6.5% in early 2025. In fact, they increased their market share to about 21%, their greatest level in three years.

“For many, choosing an ARM is less about preference and more about necessity—a bridge to affordability that comes with the expectation of refinancing or managing higher payments in the future,” Archana Pradhan, Principal Economist at Cotality.

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The difference between fixed and ARM rates is still substantial, despite 30-year fixed rates falling to about 6.1% in early 2026. In expensive markets like California or Washington, D.C., a $1 million loan with a 5/1 ARM, which is currently close to 5.3%, saves a buyer around $500 a month. For many, it’s the only way they may be eligible for the loan, so it’s more than just a great discount.

These purchasers are merely “dating” interest rates rather than “marrying” them. The wager is that the current decline is merely the beginning of a declining trend or that they are prioritizing short-term cash availability over a promise of steady payments in the future.

The affordability gap is greatest in high-cost regions, where ARMs are experiencing a renaissance. In 2025, over 31% of mortgage originations in California came from ARMs; comparable increases were seen in Massachusetts (24%) and the District of Columbia (28%). In these regions, ARMs have evolved from a specialized alternative for risk-averse purchasers to a vital choice for individuals wishing to enter the market or upgrade to a larger home.

Compared to those available prior to 2008, modern ARM solutions, which are usually designed as 5/1 or 7/1 resets, offer superior protections. Nevertheless, their recent takeover marks a dramatic break from American housing customs. The conventional 30-year fixed mortgage is giving way to adjustable-rate loans as we move into a new, hybrid era of home financing.

The ARM tendency is particularly evident in the luxury and high-end property sectors, along with costly marketplaces. ARMs accounted for almost half of all mortgage originations over $1 million by December 2025. Short-term cash flow survival has taken the role of long-term stability as affordability continues to be the primary obstacle, and the sector is embracing a shift toward more dynamic loan solutions. In the end, the main driver of a return to tradition would probably be a notable and persistent decline in total mortgage rates.

To read the full report, click here.