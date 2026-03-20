Legal League Vice Chair Jane Bond on State Enforcement, Technology, and the Future of Mortgage Servicing Law

With more than three decades of litigation experience, and nearly as many focused on mortgage lending and servicing, Jane Bond has built a career at the intersection of compliance, strategy, and courtroom advocacy. As Managing Partner of the Florida Litigation Group at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC, she has guided clients through evolving regulatory cycles, market disruptions, and the day-to-day complexities of real estate litigation.

Now serving as Vice Chair of the Legal League and Chair of its Webinar Committee, Bond brings that depth of experience to a broader leadership role within the industry. In this Q&A, she reflects on rising state-level enforcement, the growing impact of technology on legal workflows, and why education and collaboration remain critical as mortgage servicing attorneys navigate continued legal and market shifts.

Q: You’ve built over three decades of experience in mortgage servicing litigation and now serve as Vice Chair of the Legal League. What motivated you to take on a leadership role within this association, and how has that shaped your perspective on the industry?

Bond: After spending so many years focused on involvement in many industry groups, I felt ready to try something new. Joining the Legal League Board was my first time serving on a board, and it’s been a great experience. It opened my eyes as to just how many talented, thoughtful people are in this industry and how willing everyone is to work together. Being part of Legal League has reinforced how much we can learn from one another and how collaboration helps us grow—not just as professionals, but as a community.

Q: With changes in federal and state regulations affecting mortgage servicing (including shifts in CFPB enforcement and state AG involvement), what trends or developments do you see as most significant for financial services attorneys today?

The biggest trend is how much more state-level enforcement has picked up.

Even as federal priorities shift, state attorneys general and regulators are becoming more active, which makes compliance more complex and far less uniform. For financial services attorneys, that means staying nimble—understanding not just the rules, but how they’re being enforced in different jurisdictions. The focus really comes down to strong processes, good documentation, and helping clients stay ahead of issues instead of reacting to

them.

Q: Given the rapid adoption of technology in servicing operations and legal workflows, how are law firms adapting to these changes, and what opportunities or risks does this present for attorneys handling default or foreclosure litigation?

Technology has definitely changed how law firms work, and most of us have implemented several changes.

Tools that streamline case management, reporting, and compliance have made things more efficient. For those handling default or foreclosure litigation, the real opportunity is using these tools to work smarter while staying closely involved in the details.

Q: Mortgage servicing attorneys must navigate both compliance requirements and strategic litigation. How do you advise newer attorneys to strike that balance, especially when regulatory requirements evolve quickly?

I usually tell newer attorneys that compliance and strategy go hand in hand—you really can’t do one well without the other. Understanding the regulatory landscape helps you litigate smarter, and real litigation experience makes compliance advice more practical. With rules evolving so quickly, the key is staying engaged and not treating anything as “routine.” Keep learning, ask questions, and be willing to adjust your approach as guidance changes.

That balance comes from pairing technical knowledge with good judgment.

Q: As Chair of the Legal League’s Webinar Committee and Vice Chair of the organization, what role do education and networking play in helping attorneys stay ahead of industry challenges?

Education and networking play a huge role in helping attorneys stay ahead. With so much changing in our industry, ongoing education—especially through webinars—helps attorneys understand what’s new and how it’s being applied in practice. Networking builds on that by creating connections and conversations that don’t happen without opportunity. Being able to learn from peers, share experiences, and talk through challenges makes a real difference, and that sense of community is one of Legal League’s greatest strengths.

Q: Looking ahead, what are your priorities for the Legal League in 2026 and beyond, and how do you see the organization supporting members through ongoing legal and market shifts?

Looking ahead, my priority for Legal League is continuing to make it a practical, go‑to resource for our members as the industry keeps evolving. That means focusing on timely education, relevant programming, and creating space for honest conversations about what members are facing in their day‑to‑day work. I also see Legal League continuing to play an important role in bringing people together, so industry members don’t feel like they’re navigating legal and market shifts on their own. By staying responsive, collaborative, and grounded in today’s current topics, the organization can help industry members adapt, stay informed, and move forward with confidence.