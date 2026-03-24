Onity Group Rebrands PHH Mortgage as Onity Mortgage 

West Palm Beach, Florida-based Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) announced that its mortgage subsidiary has started operating under a new name, Onity Mortgage Corp., replacing its former name, PHH Mortgage Corp..

“Today marks another important milestone in our multi-year transformation as PHH Mortgage officially becomes Onity Mortgage. This change brings our flagship mortgage platform under the Onity brand and reflects who we are today – a top-tier, technology-enabled mortgage company with a diversified business, strong growth momentum, and a relentless focus on creating value for our customers, clients and partners.” said Glen A. Messina, Chair, President and CEO of Onity Group.

“Our new name, derived from the phrase ‘on it,’ and our tagline, ‘we get it done,’ represents a company that takes action, follows through on its commitments and is relentless in creating success for its customers and stakeholders,” Messina said. “With Onity Mortgage now official, we are excited to further strengthen the Onity brand across our customer base and the industry.”

Unified Branding

Onity Mortgage said it leverages the current Onity logo and visual identity to create a consistent and unified brand across the company. Onity Mortgage sud it also launched redesigned and enhanced websites and other tools and communications for its clients and consumers.

The company said its reverse mortgage product brand, Liberty Reverse Mortgage, also has been rebranded under the Onity Mortgage name.

One of the largest mortgage servicers in the country, Onity Grouop said it helps consumers and business clients achieve their homeownership and financial goals with a wide range of servicing and lending programs powered by a technology-enabled, customer-centric platform.

Onity Group has offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines, and was founded in 1988.