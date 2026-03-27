Black Book Profile: Law Offices of Manganelli, Leider & Savio, P.A.

(Pictured, Left to Right): Christian Savio, Melisa Manganelli, Matthew Leider

SERVICES PROVIDED: We are a boutique creditors’ rights law firm in South Florida that is uniquely positioned to provide outstanding service to our clients. We take a hands-on approach to each file, regardless of the issue at hand or the amount of the claim. We’re extremely responsive and always make getting answers and results for our clients a top priority. Our goal is to ensure we keep our clients informed and achieve the best possible results while taking into account the time and expense associated with litigation. Our attorneys understand the importance of prompt communication with both our clients and with our adversaries as the cornerstone of reaching the most productive and cost-efficient results. Our attorneys can handle a file from the initial title search, all the way through the foreclosure sale, while addressing anything that comes along the way, including litigated matters, bankruptcy, loan modifications, and appeals.

MISSION/FOCUS: At MLS, we have over 50 combined years of experience representing clients in mortgage foreclosure and bankruptcy. We have successfully handled cases before the various trial courts throughout the state of Florida, the various district courts of appeal, and at the federal court level. Our attorneys have handled over 500 non-jury and jury trials, as well as oral arguments before various appellate courts. At MLS, our attorneys are always available to our clients, and we pride ourselves on maintaining an unmatched reputation. Once a client provides us a file, they take comfort in knowing the personal attention that is given throughout the entire foreclosure process.

PARTNERS/SHAREHOLDERS: Melisa Manganelli, Matthew Leider, Christian Savio.

STATES SERVED: Florida, Tennessee, and coming soon to New Jersey.

AFFILIATIONS/MEMBERSHIPS: Legal League, National Association of Creditors, American Bankruptcy Association, National Association of Ch. 13 Trustees, Manufactured Housing Institute, Florida Manufacturing Housing Association, Inc.

FINAL THOUGHTS: At MLS, we represent mortgage servicers, local and community banks, national lending institutions, and private investors in the areas of residential and commercial foreclosure, bankruptcy, evictions, and real estate title curative and closings. We handle matters throughout the states of Florida, and Tennessee, including all District and Bankruptcy Courts for the Northern, Middle, and Southern District. We have a Nationwide Bankruptcy practice and a Mobile Home Title Curative Practice.

CONTACT INFORMATION: 1900 NW Corporate Blvd., Suite 200W, Boca Raton, FL 33431 » 561.826.1740 » Christian L Savio, csavio@mls-pa.com » mls-pa.com

