What U.S. Homebuyers Want: Trends, Costs & More 

The release of the 2026 ServiceLink State of Homebuying Report offers a thorough examination of the psychology of modern homebuyers, revealing their greatest sources of stress, time constraints, unpredictability in the economy, and increasing dependence on digital resources.

Some younger borrowers are struggling to make ends meet due to the weight of rising purchase costs. According to NAR, the average monthly mortgage payment is $2,057. Of those surveyed, half of Gen Z (50%) and 44% of millennials stated they were at risk of missing at least one mortgage payment in the previous two years.

Owning a home is a lifelong aspiration for many Americans. However, it seems more and more unattainable. Many Americans still wonder, “Can I afford to buy a home?” given the comparatively high interest rates of today and the 60% increase in housing prices over the previous six years. A significant portion of respondents said their current rates fall between 5 and 6.99%, demonstrating that they were not immune to the rising interest rate environment. This is still a major concern for borrowers who might be having financial difficulties, even though it is less severe than the 23-year high of 7.79% that buyers had to deal with in October 2023.

“Between the paperwork, negotiations, securing a good rate and figuring out what the price of homeownership will actually cost them, today’s homebuyers are telling us that they are overwhelmed,” said Dave Steinmetz, President of Origination Services. “Many are being forced to compromise, stretching beyond their budgets yet still not getting everything they want in a home. Instead, they are craving ease, value, transparency and long-term reliability. Recognizing these needs can help lenders make meaningful shifts to streamline their processes to get them a competitive edge, meeting today’s buyers where they are.”

According to the report, more buyers had to make financial concessions during their most recent home purchase due to housing pricing and market conditions. Additionally, when purchasing a home, about nine out of 10 out of homeowners took their pets’ requirements into account.

The need for borrowers to close quickly was another point made by loan officials. Based on their experiences, 43% of respondents indicated that they anticipated closing a purchase transaction in two weeks or less, which is not too far from respondents’ expectations (35%). The youngest respondents, Gen Z and millennials, are more inclined to anticipate 1-2 week closings than older generations, who trend more toward 3-4 week forecasts, even though the industry average is currently between 30 and 40 days.

Younger borrowers are now using a combination of resourcefulness and measured risk to deal with high housing prices and increasing interest rates in a market that needs greater flexibility. Many are using innovative methods to control costs like closing charges and down payments, even though they are fully aware that there may be long-term trade-offs. For the time being, nevertheless, it seems like the advantages of securing a home exceed the hazards.

However, younger generations are not allowing personal financial difficulties prevent them from becoming homes. To make their aspirations of becoming homeowners a reality, they are progressively changing their tactics and looking to other resources, such as friends and family.

In the end, buyers want the home-buying process to be straightforward, inexpensive, transparent, and stable, according to report findings, even though they are driven by both practical needs and strong psychological triggers, such as the need for financial security or the comfort of feeling in control during this high-stakes process.

To read the full report, click here.