FHFA Report: House Prices Continued Rise in Q1 2026  

House prices rose 1.7% between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, according to the U.S. Federal Housing (FHFA) House Price Index released Tuesday.

According to the report, house prices for the first quarter of 2026 rose 0.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. FHFA’s seasonally adjusted monthly index for March rose 0.1% from February, FHFA announced.

The U.S. housing market has experienced positive annual appreciation each quarter since the start of 2012, FHFA said.

It said that prices rose in 42 states between the first quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. FHFA said that the five states with the highest annual appreciation were Illinois, 7.3%; Alaska, 5.5%; Vermont, 4.9%; Connecticut, 4.7% and Kentucky, 4.7%.

The agency noted that house prices were down in eight states and in the District of Columbia. Colorado experienced the most significant price decline at 2.4%, FHFA said.

Illinois City Tops Price Increases

House prices increased in 65 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas over the previous four quarters, and the annual price increase was the greatest in Elgin, Illinois at 10.8%. FHFA said that the metro area with the most significant price decline was Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas at 6.9%.

Meanwhile, seven of the nine census divisions had positive house price changes year-over-year, FHFA said. The East North Central division recorded the strongest appreciation, the agency said, posting a 4.4% increase from the first quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2026. FHFA said that the West South Central division recorded a 0.7% decline.