California Awards Almost $30M in Housing Funds to Tribes 

The state of California has awarded millions of dollars to support California Native American communities in funding housing and homelessness solutions that meet their communities’ unique needs.

Announced recently by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the funding will assist 68 federally recognized tribes that were awarded a total of $28.5 million through Round 4 of the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) Tribal Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program (Tribal HHAP).

The program provides flexible funding to implement unique, culturally responsive interventions to help tribal governments prevent and end homelessness within their communities.

“As Chairwoman, I am proud that we have secured this grant to help address homelessness and housing instability in our community,” said Chairwoman Angela Elliott-Santos, Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. “Through this funding, the Tribe will be able to provide safe, culturally supportive interim shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness. We are grateful to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for investing in Tribal-led solutions that advance Tribal sovereignty and empower Tribes to meet the unique needs of their communities.”

Strengthening Partnerships

The state of California said it is strengthening its partnership with tribal governments via programs and initiatives rooted in dignity, self-determination, and stability.

According to the state, tribal communities know their people, their histories, and their challenges best and that this government-to-government approach is designed to respect tribal sovereignty while addressing historic inequities and supporting efforts to reduce homelessness and help more Californians move off the streets and into safe, stable housing.

The state noted that tribal governments have faced historical disinvestment and barriers in accessing both state funding and traditional financing for affordable housing.

Created with tribal sovereignty and self-determination in mind, the state said that tribal HHAP and other investments into tribal communities aim to remove barriers and increase access to housing resources.

Since 2019, California, through HCD programs, has made 174 awards totaling almost $330.3 million to tribal governments.

“Tribal HHAP and Tribal Homekey+ strengthen tribal communities by removing long‑standing barriers and honoring their sovereign, community‑driven approaches to housing,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “These innovative programs reflect this administration’s deep commitment to solutions rooted in sovereignty, respect, and partnership so that tribal governments are supported in building a future where every community member is safely housed.”

Youth Homelessness

The state said that since its inception, Tribal HHAP has served more than 3,325 people in tribal communities.

Almost $15 million invested in permanent housing solutions has resulted in the creation or renovation of 319 permanent housing units, providing homes to more than 636 people in tribal communities, the state noted.

An additional $34 million-plus has been invested in youth homelessness interventions, serving over 758 youth experiencing homelessness, the state said.

During Newsom’s tenure, HCD has increased the number of tribal governments receiving Tribal HHAP funds by 83% since the previous round, and 330% since the first round of Tribal HHAP funding.

“HCD is proud to work hand-in-hand with our tribal partners to advance programs that break down historic barriers to affordable housing finance,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Through programs built around tribal sovereignty, we have the flexibility to fund housing and homelessness solutions through which tribes can best address the unique needs of their members.”

In addition to the Tribal HHAP awards, the state noted that the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians of the Stewarts Point Rancheria was awarded nearly $9.7 million for the Kashia Windsor Housing Project, under the new Tribal Homekey+ Program funded by voter-approved Proposition 1.

The state said that the funds will provide 22 affordable rental homes for people at risk of homelessness. The majority of tribal members reside in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Napa Counties.

In June, California leaders reached a three‑party agreement on a proposed affordable housing and homeownership bond that could be placed on the November ballot.

Called the Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2026, the measure would authorize $11.25 billion in borrowing to pay for affordable housing construction, preserve affordable housing, and expand homeownership opportunities.

“Today’s agreement builds on our work with the Legislature to expand opportunity and make homeownership and affordable housing more attainable for Californians. For far too long, our state failed to build enough housing to meet the needs of growing families and communities. We’re once again turning the page on decades of inaction and making bold investments needed to tackle one of our state’s greatest challenges. California’s future depends on whether people can afford to put down roots, raise a family, and build a life here. Through this historic bond, we’re giving voters the opportunity to help more Californians achieve homeownership, expand access to affordable housing, and give more families a real shot at the California Dream,” California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in an announcement.