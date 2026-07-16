Survey: Which Factor Tops Affordability as Reason Americans Plan Out-of-State Moves? 

If you’re one of those people who asks, “How’s the weather?,” you might be among the one in five Americans who told Redfin that better weather was the motivating factor for their relocation elsewhere.

That’s 22% of U.S. residents, making weather the most commonly cited reason among 29 options included in a recent survey from real estate brokerage Redfin.

To meet this need for weather transparency, Redfin noted that it now offers weather data from The Weather Company on all for-sale listings to give home searchers information on temperature, precipitation, snowfall, humidity and UV exposure.

Redfin noted that concerns about natural disasters and climate risks ranked a close second, with 21% of respondents saying those factors are influencing the decision to leave their current state.

That is according to a Redfin survey conducted by Ipsos in May 2026, fielded to 4,000 U.S. residents. They were asked: “Which of the following reflect reasons why you are likely to move in the next year?”

Respondents could select all that apply from a list of 29 options. The results in the report are from the respondents who said they’re planning to move to a different state in the next 12 months, Redfin noted.

In-City, In-State Movers Have Different Reasons

People who plan to move to a different neighborhood or city within their state have different top reasons, Redfin said.

Among that group, 29% are moving to upgrade to a better home or neighborhood, and the same share plan to move because they want more space, the most commonly cited factors. Next comes concern for safety/crime (21%), Redfin said. Just 9% of this group cited better weather as a reason for their move, and 14% cited concern for natural disasters or climate risks.

Redfin’s migration data shows that Americans consistently move from northern parts of the country to warm, sunny southern metro areas.

For example, Florida, Las Vegas and Sacramento are among the most popular destinations for relocating homebuyers and renters. Redfin noted. The survey shows a similar trend: Of the respondents who are planning an out-of-state move, 14% are moving to Florida, the most commonly cited state, followed closely by Texas (13%) and California (11%).

Many of the metro areas that people are leaving are much more expensive than the places they’re moving to; cost of living is an important consideration in deciding where to live, but so is weather, Redfin noted. Many of the places with warm, sunny weather happen to have fairly affordable homes, too.

For instance, the typical home in Orlando sells for $411,000, about half as much as the typical home in New York, the most common out-of-state origin for people moving to Orlando, Redfin said.

An Important Consideration

“Many movers are looking for a location that aligns with their ideal lifestyle, and weather can play a meaningful role in that decision,” said Redfin Economist Yingqi Xu. “Whether it’s escaping harsh winters, the desire for year-round outdoor recreation or looking to sunshine as a mood booster, weather is an important consideration for many Americans who are relocating.”

A separate Redfin survey found that U.S. residents prioritize sunlight over home size: 44% would prefer a smaller home with more sunlight over a larger, dimmer home, while 24% would prefer the opposite, Redfin said.

The survey also found that people who live in sun-filled homes are much more likely to love where they live.

In terms of U.S. residents moving because of concern about natural disasters and climate risks, a separate Redfin analysis reinforces that point. It said movement away from flood-prone parts of the U.S. intensified in 2025 after becoming a notable trend in 2024.