Homebuyers Prioritize Air Filtration, Security Over Luxury Amenities 

Clean homes with high-end filtration systems for air and water is among the top three most important features sought by home hunters in America.

That’s according to a new survey commissioned by Redfin that noted more than one-third (36%) of U.S. house hunters say a “clean” home, one with high-end filtration systems for air, water, etc., is among the top three most-important features in the next place they live.

This is based on a Redfin survey conducted by Ipsos in May 2026, fielded to 4,000 U.S. residents. These specific findings focus on the roughly 1,000 respondents who are planning to move within the next 12 months, Redfin said.

Redfin noted that makes it the most common priority for prospective homebuyers, along with security systems (38% rank that a top-three priority, statistically equal to the 36% for clean homes), out of a list of 22 features.

Views Come in Third

Redfin said, in fact, that clean homes and security systems outrank every other feature it asked about, by a longshot.

Views come in third, with one-quarter (25%) of prospective buyers saying they’re a top priority, followed by smart-home technology (20%). Backup power generation—such as solar panels or generators—round out the top five, with 19% of house hunters ranking it as a top-three priority.

Redfin noted that climate resilient upgrades or features also are important to prospective buyers, with one in seven (14%) ranking it as one of their top considerations. Features that take health and climate risks into account are ranked higher than luxurious upgrades like home theaters (7%), outdoor kitchens (10%) or tennis courts (4%), Redfin said.

The survey’s findings come as smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires blanketed much of the eastern half of the U.S. last week, reminding Americans that environmental hazards can reach their homes even when they live far from an active wildfire, Redfin said. More than 100 million people across 18 states and Washington, D.C. were under air quality alerts as of July 17, with parts of Minnesota, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan recording the worst air quality in the nation.

New York and much of New England are also experiencing unhealthy air, Redfin noted.

The survey wasn’t conducted in response to the wildfire and smoke emergency, but the results underscore a broader trend, Redfin said.

Prospective homebuyers are placing a premium on features that help create a healthier indoor environment. For example, high-end air and water filtration systems can help reduce exposure to smoke and other pollutants, while growing interest in climate-resilient upgrades suggests buyers are increasingly looking for homes that can better protect them from the impacts of extreme weather and environmental risks, Redfin said.

Protect the Family

“As wildfire smoke becomes more common, filtered indoor air is becoming a must-have rather than a nice-to-have,” said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “Homebuyers are already looking for homes that can protect their families during smoke events. And I expect that in the near future, buyers searching for single-family homes will also be looking for larger homes with versatile indoor space, where they can entertain themselves when smoke forces them inside. House hunters looking for condos may prioritize indoor amenity spaces, like gyms or event rooms.”

Almost two in five (37%) millennial house hunters say a clean home, i.e. one with water or air filtration systems, is a top-three priority for their next home, putting it at number one and tied with security systems. Backup power generation (20%) and climate-resilient upgrades (15%) are also in the top 10 for millennials.

A higher share of Gen Zers, 40%, rank clean homes as a top priority. It’s topped only by security systems (42%), Redfin said.

Clean homes are also important for Gen Xers,as 25% said it’s a top priority, ranking after security systems (32%). Views are at the top of the list for baby boomers, (47% rank them as a top priority)—but clean homes do come in third (35%), after security systems (40%).

Redfin noted that research shows that younger Americans are more active than older generations when it comes to addressing climate change and taking personal action to fight it.