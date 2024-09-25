Useful Solutions for SFR Market Concerns

Education continued Wednesday for attendees of the 2024 Five Star Conference at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, as investors, service providers, and subject-matter experts took part in the Single-Family Rental Roundtable discussion.

After Monday’s Broker Master Class and REO Certification session, and Tuesday’s FORCE Rally and Property Preservation Forum, the Single-Family Rental Roundtable explored how volatile factors such as inflation, escalating interest rates, and affordability concerns are impacting the ongoing growth and investment opportunities in the single-family rental market.

Presented by Lead Sponsor Property Masters, and Partner Sponsors Black Dome Services, Inspectify, and Sphere Rocket VA, the Single-Family Rental Roundtable covered topics from lending strategies to property management, tech tools, build-for-rent demand, and much more throughout the afternoon.

Welcome Remarks were presented by Single-Family Rental Roundtable host, Kelly Brooks, CEO of Property Masters. Brooks joined Property Masters in 2005 after earning a degree in finance, and quickly worked her way up in the organization. She was promoted to VP in 2010, COO in 2013, and CEO in 2016. During her first 10 years in management, she helped grow Property Masters from a team of three, to more than 150 employees covering 19 states. Brooks remains a leader in a male-dominated industry, and has become a role model for other women looking to advance in the construction space.

Brooks outlined the agenda that lied ahead and welcomed to the stage, Keynote Speaker Gary Beasley, CEO of Roofstock. Beasley helped build Roofstock, an award-winning technology-enabled platform for investors in the single-family rental sector. Previously, Beasley was co-CEO of publicly traded Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust (now part of Invitation Homes), and is known as a pioneer in the development of the SFR sector as an institutional asset class. Between 2001-2007, Beasley was CFO of ZipRealty, where he led the innovative, internet-based residential brokerage through its IPO before eventually being named its President. Beasley also spent six years with KKR-backed KSL Resorts, where he was instrumental in acquiring and integrating over $800 MM of resort properties.

Beasley’s Keynote was followed by the first of three panel discussions, “The Business of SFR: Finding, Managing, and Exiting.” During this session, panelists explored the current SFR investment climate, discussing tips around due diligence, managing properties, and provided advice on selling or holding properties. Panelists for this session sharing their insight included Steven Horne, CEO of Black Dome Services; Alex Hemani, CEO/Founder of Ninety9 Capital; Josh Jensen, CEO/Co-Founder of Inspectify; Jorge Newbery, CEO of Own Easy Solutions LLC; and Paul Dinehart, VP Asset Services of Sylvan Road.

Next up was “The State of Property Management” session exploring the current state of the property management marketplace and offering tips and suggestions to find success in today’s marketplace. Panelists for this session included Brian Flaherty, CEO of Global Strategic; Jay Berube, Co-Founder of BetterWho; Jasmine Dalbeck, EVP of Operations for Black Dome Services LLC; Randall Henderson, COO of Rentvine; Bryan Lysikowski, CEO of ZVN Properties; and Kelli Segretto, Founder of K Segretto Consulting.

Closing out the Single-Family Rental Roundtable discussion, a panel of experts shared how to keep ahead of the curve through unconventional and forward-thinking real estate approaches during the “Real Estate Reinvented: Embracing Change and Driving Growth” session. Participants included Eric Delgado, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Izinga-MCM Capital; Louis Amaya, CEO of PEMCO Capital Management; Mike Huang, Head of Revenue and Operations for Avenue One; Barry Owens, CEO for End-to-End Solutions; and Joe Peterson, Founder and CEO of iList Tech.

Education on tap for the Five Star Conference on Thursday includes the “NPL Forum,” a session that will tackle topics ranging from non-performing loans, foreclosures, bankruptcy, and the buying and selling of distressed assets; “Commercial REO Foreclosures with Chavez & Associates” session on how to build your REO portfolio; and “DEI Table Talks,” purposeful conversations with professionals dedicated to advancing DEI within their organizations and the mortgage industry.

Click here for the full agenda for the 2024 Five Star Conference.