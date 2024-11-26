Subscribe Now
Fairway Promotes President of National Branch Optimization to Operations

Picture of Demetria C. Lester
Demetria C. Lester

Linda Davidson, an industry veteran and President of National Branch Optimization, has been promoted to the critical position of Operations at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

Linda Davidson, President of National Branch Optimization—Operations at Fairway Independent Mortgage

“Linda embodies two of Fairway’s most important Core Values—Humility and Creating an Amazing Experience for our customers,” said Steve Jacobson, CEO and Founder of Fairway. “Having Linda lead company-wide initiatives to improve our operations will result in an improved borrowing experience for our clients.”

Davidson has an impressive 28-year mortgage industry career, which includes six prosperous years at Fairway. She offers a plethora of expertise to her new role. She has continuously performed exceptionally well in a variety of positions, such as top Area Leader, top Branch Manager, and top Loan Originator. She has also provided her vast origination and management experience to the Core Executive Advisory Team, where her ideas have been helpful.

Along with leading corporate-level strategic initiatives to boost operational efficiencies and strengthen Fairway’s position as the industry leader in operational support, Davidson will continue to oversee her branches and region in her increased role. Davidson hopes to further improve the company’s capacity to provide outstanding customer service to both clients and the street by encouraging cooperation amongst branches, loan officers, support staff, and the corporate office.

“Fairway’s commitment to operational excellence and our core value of ‘Speed to Respond’ is unparalleled in the industry,” Davidson said. “I am excited to work alongside our talented teams to further enhance our support systems and empower our branches and loan officers to deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for MortgagePoint (formerly DS News and MReport) with more than eight years of writing and editing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Lester is a jazz aficionado, Harry Potter fanatic, and avid record collector. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
