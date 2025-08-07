Homeowner Energy Freedom Act Aims to Rescind Biden Era Green Initiatives

Rep. Craig Goldman of Texas has introduced HR 4758, the Homeowner Energy Freedom Act, legislation drafted to repeal three provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that restrict consumer choice and drive up the cost of home appliances.

The Biden administration’s green energy mandates sought to end the use of gas appliances, thus forcing consumers to switch to electric alternatives. These three provisions within the IRA cost taxpayers more than $5.7 billion.

“Americans should have the freedom to choose how to cook their food and heat their homes. That’s why I am introducing the Homeowner Energy Freedom Act to repeal the Biden administration’s extreme green energy mandates that would effectively ban gas stoves and appliances,” said Rep. Goldman. “The Homeowner Energy Freedom Act restores homeowners’ choices in home appliances, removes costly regulations, and eliminates wasteful federal government spending.”

HR 4758 repeals Sections 50122, 50123, and 50131 within the IRA that reduce consumer choice and cost taxpayers billions of dollars. Additionally, it will rescind all unobligated funding under Sections 50122 and 50131.

Section 50122: Section 50122 of the IRA appropriates $4.275 billion to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to award grants to state energy offices to develop and implement high-efficiency electric home rebate programs. Section 50122 also appropriates an additional $225 million to the DOE to award grants to Indian tribes to develop and implement a high-efficiency electric home rebate program. High efficiency electric home rebate programs must provide rebates to eligible entities for qualified electrification projects, including appliance upgrades (e.g., for the installation of heat pump water heaters, heat pumps for space heating or cooling, electric stoves and ovens, electric heat pump clothes dryers) and non-appliance upgrades (e.g., for insulation and ventilation and electric wiring upgrades).

Section 50123: Section 50123 of the IRA appropriates $200 million to the DOE to provide financial assistance to states for the development and implementation of a state program to provide training and education to contractors engaged in the installation of home energy and electrification improvements, including improvements eligible under the HOMES rebate program and the high-efficiency electric home rebate program (in Sections 50121 and 50122, respectively). States may use the funds to reduce costs for training contractor employees, provide testing and certification of contractors trained under state programs, and partner with nonprofit organizations for the development and implementation of state training programs. A state must not spend more than 10% of any funds they receive on administrative expenses associated with state programs.

Section 50131: Section 50131 of the IRA appropriates $330 million to the DOE to carry out activities under Title III, Part D of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA), in accordance with the requirement to adopt a latest Building Energy Code that aligns with or exceeds the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code for residential buildings, and the ANSI/ASHRAE/IES Standard 90.1-2019 for commercial buildings. Section 50131 of the IRA also appropriates an additional $670 million to DOE to carry out activities under Title III, Part D of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, in accordance with the requirement to adopt a Zero Energy Code that aligns with or exceeds the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, for residential and commercial buildings.

According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), these mandates cost new homebuyers up to $31,000.

