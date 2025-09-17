Report: ‘Best Week to Buy’ Draws Near 

The ideal time period to purchase a home in 2025 is drawing near, according to new Realtor.com data. The week of October 12–18 will be the year’s sweet spot for homebuyers, as the Realtor.com 2025 Best Time to Buy Report. This is because of a unique combination of lower prices (a potential savings of $15,000), less competition (30.6% lower), and higher inventory (an estimated 32.6% more active listings from the beginning of the year), which benefits buyers.

“After years of constrained conditions, the 2025 housing market is giving buyers something they haven’t had in a long time: options,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com. “I expect this market momentum shift to magnify typical seasonal trends that favor homebuyers in the fall. During the week of October 12–18, data suggests that buyers will find more homes for sale, less competition from other shoppers, and potential average savings of more than $15,000 compared to this summer’s peak prices. In a year that’s been the most buyer-friendly in nearly a decade, it’s the best window of opportunity for homebuyers all year.”

Although many metropolitan areas experience the national “best week” of October 12–18, local markets exhibit some variance:

Earlier Best Weeks: New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas all see buyer-friendly conditions a few weeks earlier, often in September.

Aligned with National Timing: Large metros like Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. mirror the national October timing.

Later Best Weeks: Florida markets, including Miami and Tampa, peak as late as December.

Home Purchasers Adjust to Shifting Market Pace

The housing market is exhibiting signs of balance for the first time in years, offering purchasers a unique opportunity that includes:

Plentiful Listings: Even before the season cools, inventory levels this year have risen to their greatest level since before the pandemic, which is usually the case in the early fall. Up to 32.6% more active listings than at the beginning of the year are anticipated by buyers during the greatest week, giving them more options to choose from.

Volatile U.S. Markets Drive Up Homebuyer Negotiating Power

In comparison to previous years, the 2025 housing market has slowed, which has allowed inventory to build up and given buyers more negotiating power. Time on market has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and active listings surpassed one million in late spring, a milestone not seen in years. Competition has been further diminished by some buyers staying away from the market due to high mortgage rates and more robust renting options.

“While the market has not yet tipped into a full ‘buyer’s market,’ conditions are more balanced than they have been in years,” Hale said. “This represents a significant shift after a period of historically tight supply and intense competition that left many home shoppers priced out.”

Within a month of the national week, some 45 of the 50 biggest metro areas have their best time to buy. Buyers should anticipate 20.9% more listings, 37.3% less competition, and 6.8% lower property prices than they did earlier in the year in metros that fall between October 12 and 18.

Intense competition among buyers and a very limited supply drove prices to all-time highs for a number of years, leaving many prospective homeowners with few choices. These days, a halt in home sales due to high mortgage rates and affordability issues has made it possible for listings to grow.

Buyers now have breathing room, something they haven’t had in years. More options increase the likelihood of finding a property that suits one’s lifestyle and budget while reducing the temptation to make a snap selection or forego contingencies.

Additionally, because of the high cost of home, purchasers are still wary of committing to a payment that would beyond their means. With more listings on the market and sellers more willing to haggle, fall seasonal trends frequently favor aspiring homebuyers.

