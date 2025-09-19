Embracing AI in Real Estate: Progress, Promise & Pushback

According to a new study from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), industry professionals are leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) while continuing to rely on digital tools such as eSignature, social media, and drone photography to serve their clients, according to a recent survey. The report surveyed NAR members to better understand how technology is shaping the real estate landscape, and how agents view the role of tech and AI in their businesses.
“These results show a profession that is adapting quickly to technological change while prioritizing client satisfaction,” said NAR Deputy Chief Economist Jessica Lautz. “Technology continues to be a powerful force in real estate, driving efficiency and marketing innovation. But at the heart of it all remains the trusted relationship between the agent and client.”
Key Survey Findings
In its research, NAR invited a random sample of 49,233 active Realtors to fill out an online survey. A total of 1,241 usable responses were received for an overall response rate of 2.5 percent. At the 95% confidence level, the margin of error is plus-or-minus 2.78%.
Sales agents were the primary function of survey respondents, at 68%, followed by associate brokers at 14%, with respondents having been active as real estate professionals for a median of 11 years. Of their findings, key highlights include:
- eSignature (79%) remains the most widely used technology by agents who are Realtors, followed closely by social media at 75%
- Drone photography and video are used by 52% of agents, while 46% report using AI-generated content (e.g., for listing descriptions)
- How often agents use AI tools: 20% use them daily, 22% weekly, 27% a few times a month, and 32% have not yet used AI in their business
- Impact of AI on business: 17% reported a significantly positive impact, 33% saw a moderately positive impact, and 46% said AI had no noticeable impact
- Top AI tools used: ChatGPT by OpenAI (58%), Gemini by Google (20%), and Copilot by Microsoft (15%)
- 82% said their clients responded very positively or positively to the integration of technology in the buying and selling process
- Two out of three agents either agree (38%) or strongly agree (29%) that their brokerage provides all the tech tools they need
- 34% spend between $50-$250 per month on tech tools for their real estate business; 20% spend between $251-$500 per month; and 24% spend over $500 per month
- One in four NAR members have either invested in cryptocurrency (14%) or plan to invest (11%)
- 9% have had clients ask about using cryptocurrency in real estate transactions
Emerging Markets Embrace Advances in Tech
Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) are beginning to enter the real estate market, and now comprise 20% of the U.S. population. As one of the largest generational groups, they present a growing opportunity for real estate professionals. According to NAR’s “Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Snapshot” study, Gen Z accounts for 3% of the market, and they represent the largest share of single buyers in the market.
As Generation Z grows and advances their market share, ServiceLink polled Gen Z homebuyers earlier this year and found:
- 67% of Gen Z respondents said they plan to purchase a home this year compared to 51% of millennials, 49% of Gen X and 22% of baby boomers.
- Overall, 47% of those surveyed said they plan to consider purchasing a home in 2025.
- High home prices and interest rates could hold buyers back from going through with a purchase. 43% of respondents said they considered buying a home in 2024 but decided against it for those reasons.
- Gen Z led all respondents in their decision to walk away from the process, as 58% said they abandoned the homebuying process in 2024 and 38% said they were unsuccessful in their attempt to purchase in the last four years.
As these potential buyers begin to enter the market, they are embracing advances in technology in their search for the American dream of homeownership. ServiceLink polled today’s homebuyers about embracing tech, and found the following:
- 59% of respondents said the biggest benefits of mortgage technology offerings is the convenience and ease of use it provides, while 51% said they like that it saves them time and 45% enjoy the flexibility that it offers to make progress on their own schedule.
- eSigning technology continues to surge with 62% of all respondents who purchased a home in the last four years saying they utilized digital document signing, up from 48% who said they did the same two years ago.
- Baby boomers leveraged eSigning the most at 70% compared to 42% of Gen Z respondents.
- 35% of all survey respondents who purchased a home in the last four years said they scheduled their appraisal or closing digitally, with millennials leading the way at 39%.
Gen Z homebuyers are tech-savvy, value-driven, and financially cautious, and real estate agents can better serve this sector by embracing digital tools, leading with transparency and education, and focusing on lifestyle-driven choices coupled with affordability.
A recent report from PNC found that Gen Z buyers also expect their homes and homebuying experiences to be tech-enabled. Smart home features like app-controlled lights, locks, and appliances are major selling points, but it is not just about what they can find in the home. It is also about what their real estate agent brings and how they communicate. PNC found that selling to a Gen Z homebuyer should include virtual tours, digital paperwork, and fast, mobile communication. The easier it is for buyers and their agents to stay connected and interact quickly, the more comfortable Gen Z homebuyers may be.