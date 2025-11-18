NPPC 25 Takes Center Stage in D.C.

This article was submitted by an independent contributor to MortgagePoint.

The 2025 National Property Preservation Conference (NPPC), hosted by Safeguard Properties, commenced this week at the MGM Grand Hotel in Washington, D.C. Now in its 21st year, NPPC has established itself as a preeminent platform dedicated to promoting innovation and excellence in property preservation. The conference convenes industry professionals, government officials, and community stakeholders to present the most recent strategies and techniques for maintaining and rehabilitating residential and commercial properties.

The programming commenced with opening remarks by Alan Jaffa, CEO of Safeguard Properties, followed by a morning keynote presentation on the U.S. economy, delivered by Mark Fleming, Chief Economist at First American Financial Corporation.

“To witness the level of subject-matter experts who convene at NPPC annually, to assist in stabilizing communities through efficient preservation practices and policies, is truly awe-inspiring,” said Jaffa.

A Line-up of Industry Experts

Following Fleming’s remarks, Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus at Five Star Global and Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors, took the stage to moderate the popular State of the Industry panel, with representation from U.S. Bank, Safeguard, Rocket Mortgage, and Impact Capitol.

LaQuanda Sain, EVP of Mortgage Servicing at Rocket Mortgage, emphasized the significance of advancing AI solutions in the mortgage servicing sector. Sain highlighted the potential of AI to enhance and improve homeowner interactions, stating, “While AI will not supplant human empathy and understanding, its implementation will undoubtedly streamline workflows and processes.”

Timika Scott, SVP and Operations Group Manager at U.S. Bank, addressed the challenges associated with homeownership affordability and the establishment of supportive programs. Scott underscored the pivotal role of affordable homeownership in fostering stable communities and providing economic opportunities for all.

Tim Rood, Founder and CEO of Impact Capitol, commented on the topic of GSE conservatorship. “GSE reform is not a three-legged race,” Rood said. “Don’t expect them to come out of conservatorship and/or IPO at the same time.”

Delgado shared his perspective on the economy, highlighting forecasters’ assessment of Q4 retail spending. He noted, “When consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, begins to decline, it serves as a clear indication that a broader slowdown is imminent. A significant and prolonged decrease in retail sales will not remain confined; it will propagate throughout job markets, prompt cost-cutting measures among businesses, and, potentially, precipitate a downturn in the economy.”

In the afternoon keynote, Joe Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer at Safeguard Properties, engaged in a powerful discussion with David Sheeler, Senior EVP and President of Residential Servicing at Freedom Mortgage. The two speakers delved into a diverse spectrum of topics, encompassing mortgage volume, affordability, and technological advancements in servicing.

Key topics covered during the conference included sustainable preservation practices, advancements in property inspection technology, and innovative approaches to reducing property neglect. Attendees also explored the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors to combat urban decay and promote neighborhood revitalization.

Additionally, sessions focused on regulatory updates, funding opportunities for preservation projects, and best practices for engaging with property owners. Panel discussions emphasized the role of technology in streamlining preservation efforts, including the use of data analytics and digital documentation.

NPPC25 runs through November 19, with an opening keynote on the final day provided by Min Alexander, Founder of BOSSCAT Home Services and Technologies. Subsequently, a ‘super-session’ titled “Preserving the Future: AI and Tech Trends” will be held. The conference will conclude with the Women Impact Network (WIN) Luncheon, featuring speakers who will discuss the significance of connection and the importance of leadership through mentorship.

The conference underscores the collective responsibility to preserve community assets and ensure safe, healthy living environments. By sharing knowledge and fostering partnerships, the 2025 National Property Preservation Conference aims to drive forward the future of property care and revitalization across the nation.