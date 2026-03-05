Relisted Homes Hit Highest January Level Since 2016 

Nearly 45,000 U.S. homes that were delisted in 2025 were relisted for sale in January 2026, the highest January figure dating back to 2016.

That figure is a record 3.6% of homes that were on the market in January, a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin revealed.

Home delistings rose last year because it was, and remains, a buyer’s market, Redfin said.

The brokerage noted that buyers retreated because of high housing costs and economic uncertainty, which meant sellers far outnumbered buyers. That gave negotiating power to buyers who were in the market, with some of them scoring homes that had lingered on the market for far less than the asking price, Redfin said.

Not all sellers were willing to negotiate, however.

Redfin noted that many chose to delist and try again later instead of cutting their price—especially if moving wasn’t urgent and/or they needed to get a certain price to break even after buying the home at the peak of the pandemic market.

Delistings hit a record high of 112,788 in December.

‘Try Again Later’

Redfin noted that for many people who delisted their homes, the “try again later” part is happening now.

“Many sellers who pulled their homes off the market last year are relisting now in hopes of capitalizing on spring homebuying season,” said Andrew Vallejo, a Redfin Premier real estate agent in Austin, Texas. “I’m working with one couple who plans to relist their current home as soon as they close the deal on the house they’re in the process of buying. Their house was on the market last year, but they didn’t have an incentive to lower the price enough to attract buyers because they hadn’t yet found their dream home.”

According to Redfin, Mortgage rates fell to 5.98% last week, the lowest level in more than three years and that boosted purchasing power for homebuyers. Redfin said it expects housing affordability to slowly improve this year as income growth outpaces home-price growth, which could fuel the spring demand bump for which sellers are hoping.

That doesn’t mean sellers should ask for the moon when relisting their homes, Redfin said.

A growing pool of homes for sale has tilted the balance of power toward buyers in recent years, and a rise in relistings could make that pool even larger, Redfin said.

“Homebuyers are already scoring discounts because there are more homes for sale than people who want to buy them, and it’s possible those discounts will get bigger if relistings boost supply further,” Redfin Senior Economist Asad Khan said. “Some sellers will be more flexible on price when they relist since they’ve already been burned once. Buyers shouldn’t be shy about asking for concessions; even if the list price is high on paper, the seller may be open to negotiating.”

Highest January Total Since 2016

More than a third (36.1%) of homes relisted in January were listed for less than their original list price (the price they first listed at last time), Redfin noted.

That’s the highest January share in records dating back to 2016, Redfin said.

“If you delisted your home last year after cutting the price from $550,000 to $525,000, don’t try to relist it now at $550,000,” said W.J. Eulberg, a Redfin Premier real estate agent in Milwaukee. “Buyers are savvy. They know how long your home has been on the market, how many times it has been delisted and relisted, and your original asking price.”

Where are the most relistings? That would be the Bay Area, Redfin said.

In San Jose, California, 257 homes that were delisted last year were relisted in January 2026, which represents 12.5% of homes that were on the market that month. Redfin said that’s the highest share among the 50 most populous U.S. metros.

Next are two other Bay Area metros: San Francisco (11.4%) and Oakland (10.2%). Seattle, Washington, and Denver, Colorado round out the top five, at 8.3% and 7.4%, Redfin said.

On the other end of the relistings spectrum is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where 132 homes delisted last year were relisted in January. That’s 1.7% of homes on the market that month, which is the lowest share among the top 50 metros.

Next was Milwaukee (2.2%), Montgomery County, Pennsylvania (2.2%), Virginia Beach, Virginia (2.3%) and Kansas City, Missouri (2.3%)

Redfin said that many of those housing markets are among the most affordable in the country.

The brokerage reported last year that Milwaukee was the U.S. housing market holding up best due to its affordability, rising demand, and relatively small gains in supply.

Milwaukee now is one of the country’s only seller’s markets and when sellers hold the negotiating power, they are less likely to delist and relist, Redfin noted.

“Milwaukee is a lowercase S seller’s market, not an uppercase S seller’s market,” Eulberg said. “There are neighborhoods where homes will sell for 6-8% over the list price and neighborhoods where they won’t. Sellers should continue to price their homes fairly and make sure they’re in good condition when they hit the market.”