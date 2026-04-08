Who’s Next Door? Only 3 in 10 Americans Know Their Neighbors

If you take a walk through your neighborhood do you know the persons living across the street or catty-cornered nearby? Maybe not.

According to a new survey from Rocket Mortgage, only 30% of Americans know their neighbors beyond a casual level. Even so, the survey said that Americans value the importance of strong community, with nearly 80% saying strong neighborhoods improve their quality of life.

Decades ago, neighborhoods were the center of belonging, culture and identity, with 80% of Americans saying they were once places where people naturally connected, Rocket noted. Today, however, Rocket said that dynamic has dramatically shifted, with hesitation emerging as the most prominent barrier to connection.

Four in 10 (41%) say knocking on a neighbor’s door feels too bold, while 22% say they feel awkward making the first move, Rocket said.

Seeking Interactions

“We have tools at our fingertips that connect us with anyone on the planet, but we don’t know the person next door,” said Sarah Tarraf, Senior Vice President of Knowledge & Data Insights at Rocket. “At the heart of this paradox is something very basic. People want connection, but they fear being intrusive and being rejected. Americans are ready to be better neighbors. They just want someone to lead the way.”

And, just 17% of Americans say they intentionally seek out interactions with their neighbors. Some 68% report, however, receiving support from a neighbor in the past year.

Rocket said that the data suggests that while people may not actively pursue connection, they still show up when it matters with 58% saying they would turn to a neighbor in an emergency, and 65% feel comfortable offering help.

According to the survey, almost 42% of Americans say people in their neighborhoods tend to keep to themselves.

Why is that?

Rocket said that part of that shift may be linked to the decline of traditional “third spaces,” neighborhood spots such as restaurants, parks, and libraries where connection once happened naturally. The desire for those spaces remains strong, though, with 81% saying opportunities to connect outside of home and work are at least somewhat important.

Neighborhood Gathering Places

For many people, parks have become one of the last true neighborhood gathering places, Rocket noted, with 33% saying outdoor public spaces are where they connect with others nearby.

Where those shared spaces are absent, digital platforms have stepped in, Rocket said, but they haven’t fully filled the gap. Just 25% of respondents say online platforms and social media help facilitate relationships with people in their neighborhood.

Almost 29% of Americans say they occasionally avoid socializing with neighbors, often because they’re in a hurry or preoccupied, Rocket noted.

More than half of respondents (53%) say small, repeated moments – a quick hello, a short conversation or returning a misdelivered package – do more to build relationships than planned gatherings, the survey said.

“Neighborhood connection often starts with something small,” Tarraf said. “It can be as simple as returning a package or waving from the driveway. Those moments build trust and remind us how easy it is to feel connected to the people around us.”