Why Is the Nation’s Housing Crisis Not Improving? 

There may be a slowdown in population growth and an increase in unsold and vacant homes and apartments. However, this does not imply that the country’s problems with affordability are improving. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies’ (JCHS) most recent State of the Nation’s Housing study identifies depressed demand and severe affordability issues as the defining narratives of 2026.

For many years, building more was the only way to solve the housing crisis in the U.S. However, a more complicated reality has replaced the intense bidding wars of the early 2020s. The average American is still shut out of the market even though development is increasing and population growth is decreasing.

The data reveals a market in transition: a post-pandemic building boom is finally driving down costs for high-end homebuilders and luxury landlords, but it is doing almost nothing for the working class. This discrepancy explains why the data now appears so inconsistent. Further, the top-line worry that the daily expenses of homeownership are rising is highlighted in numerous stories. However, the housing finance industry appears to be boosting people’s access to affordable homes, according to Chris Herbert, Managing Director of JCHS.

“We’re getting closer to the point where markets seem to be in balance,” Herbert said.

However, it’s suggested that it doesn’t mean the housing crisis is easing. Instead, the market is flooding at the top end. Despite slower population growth caused by lowering birth rates and immigration enforcement, Harvard found that housing affordability has continued to deteriorate across the nation this year. According to Daniel McCue, the report’s principal researcher, this is true despite some encouraging indications in the industry. In 2025, the number of household formations fell to slightly over one million for the fourth consecutive year.

Additionally, since 2017, that reflects the lowest level recorded. McCue indicates that the trend is manifesting as young Americans take longer to purchase a home and financially strapped homeowners choose not to move into more expensive residences.

Challenges, Prices, Income & Regional Factors

Since 2023, sales of existing homes have stayed unchanged, while the number of newly available apartments has gradually increased. This is true even though builders provide purchasers with additional incentives. Rent accounts for a disproportionate amount of income for over half of all renter households. However, according to Harvard, middle-class households—those earning between $45,000 and $75,000 annually—are already seeing the fastest increase in cost burdens.

The market-rate flats that are flooding the market are unaffordable for middle-class consumers. Rather, they are witnessing the trend of fewer reasonably priced apartments being accessible to them. Given that there are 11 million low-income individuals in the country, the National Low Income Housing Coalition reported earlier this year that the country requires 7.2 million for-rent units.

In the meantime, since 2019, the percentage of properties that are within the median income range has been halved. According to Herbert, these patterns force people with low and moderate incomes into fewer affordable units while builders deal with surplus inventory on the upper end.

“It’s not just about overall units; it’s about units at different price points,” Herbert said. “Even if we get to a place where we have enough supply overall, we still don’t have enough housing that’s affordable to people at the lower end of the income distribution.”

In several cities, homebuilders are cutting prices. Due to a surge in apartment construction during the pandemic, rental unit vacancy rates have increased from 6% in 2021 to over 8% currently. Harvard predicts that within the next 10 years, the scarcity of rental units—which exceeded 1.5 million in 2022 and 2023—will decrease to 700,000.

“It’s a different problem than building more; it’s about how do we get more housing that’s affordable,” Herbert said. “So we need more affordable rentals, we need more starter homes. I think we need to shift the conversation about supply to not just overall supply but supply at what price point, and for whom.”

The impact is also felt by nonprofits that control a large number of affordable housing units. Affordable housing deals have decreased by 60% during the past 10 years, according to Marietta Rodriguez, CEO of NeighborWorks America.

“We are building many more class A-type units because they pencil out,” says Sharon Wilson Géno, President of the National Multifamily Housing Council. “Unfortunately in this cost and interest rate environment, while we all see the demand at the lower- and moderate-income sector, without increased subsidy, those units don’t economically work.”

Housing Strategies & Actions

According to McCue, state and local initiatives to lower housing impediments and boost the construction of smaller, less expensive apartments are encouraging. This includes initiatives to expand the number of places where auxiliary housing units were previously prohibited. Wider acceptance of manufactured and factory-built homes as reasonably priced housing is another aspect of it. Additionally, it calls for greater multifamily housing in business zones—a proposal put up by a number of governments.

“The problem has become so significant and so ubiquitous, that it’s leading to creativity,” Herbert said.

In conclusion, JCHS discovered that combining all of the ideas at once is the best way to address the housing issue. Laws permitting denser housing and zoning improvements are beneficial. Policies at the local and federal levels also aim to lower the cost of constructing new dwellings. More funding from capital markets and the public sector is also necessary to maintain existing dwellings.

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