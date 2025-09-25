Home Sales Quiet in August, But Annual Numbers Offer Some Hope

Despite a month in which the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell nearly 25 basis points to finish August 2025 in the 6.5% range, prospective buyers, still wary of impending Fed rate cuts, were cautious in jumping back into the housing market.

According to the latest National Association of Realtors (NAR) Existing-Home Sales Report, sales remained essentially the same in August, ticking down by 0.2% from July. Month-over-month, NAR found that sales increased in the Midwest and West, and fell in the Northeast and South. Year-over-year, sales rose in the Midwest and South, and fell in the Northeast and West.

The 0.2% decrease in total existing-home sales month-over-month resulted in a seasonally adjusted annual rate of four million, and a 1.8% increase in sales year-over-year.

“Home sales have been sluggish over the past few years due to elevated mortgage rates and limited inventory,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “However, mortgage rates are declining, and more inventory is coming to the market, which should boost sales in the coming months.”

The median existing-home price for all housing types was at $422,600 in August, up 2.0% from last August’s total of $414,200–marking the 26th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

“It may be too soon to tell if declining mortgage rates are bringing out more buyers. Sales reported for August reflect contracts on homes generally made 30 to 60 days prior, before the recent rate declines,” added Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant.

There we no changes month-over-month in condominium and co-op sales, which remained at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 370,000 units, down 5.1% year-over-year. NAR reported that condominium and co-op median prices rose 0.6% year-over-year to $366,800 in August.

“Despite improvement, rates are still not low enough to unlock the vast majority of homeowners, who continue to enjoy sub 6% rates, but it will help those on the margins and may lead to a more active fall home sales season,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. “Already, buyers can benefit from annual seasonal trends that tee up the fall housing market as the best time to buy a home. Diminished competition from other home shoppers and still relatively plentiful home options combine to soften home prices and give buyers with flexibility an edge. Lower rates and market momentum shifting more in favor of buyers as supply rises are just added advantages.”